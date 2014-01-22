(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 22 (Fitch) According to Fitch Ratings, Northern
Trust
Corporation (NTRS) reported lower fourth quarter 2013 (4Qâ€™13)
earnings of $169.7
million relative to $206.5 million in the sequential quarter.
Fitch would note
that negatively impacting 4Qâ€™13 earnings was a pre-tax charge
of $19.2 million
related to resolving a class action litigation and positively
impacting 3Qâ€™13
earnings was a pre-tax $32.6 million gain related to the sale of
an office
building in Miami, FL.
Excluding these items noted above, on a core basis net income
for 4Qâ€™13 would
have been $181.6 million which equates to a 9.3% return on
average equity (ROE),
and for 3Qâ€™13 net income would have been $186.2 million
equating to a 9.6% ROE.
While this result was still satisfactory from a credit
perspective, it remains
below NTRSâ€™ long-term averages and is somewhat surprising
given the tailwind the
company enjoyed from rising equity markets over the course of
the year.
Total revenue was flat relative to the sequential quarter as a
4% rise in trust
and servicing income was offset by a 19% decline in foreign
exchange trading
income and a 13% decline in security commissions and trading
income. Net
interest income (NII) rose 5% from the sequential quarter amid
higher deposit
balances but the net interest margin (NIM) declined to 1.12%
from 1.14% in the
sequential quarter. The NIM declined amid overall lower yields
partially offset
by lower premium amortization on mortgage backed securities
(MBS).
NTRSâ€™ overall expenses climbed 7% from the sequential quarter
reflecting
negative operating leverage on the quarter. Even excluding the
one-time charge
related to settling a class action litigation noted above,
NTRSâ€™ expenses still
climbed 5% relative to the flat revenue growth. This was due
largely to higher
compensation and benefits expense and higher outside services
expenses primarily
due to increased legal costs.
Fitch continues to believe that NTRSâ€™ revenue growth will
remain challenging as
long as short-term interest rates remain low as it is causing
the company to
continue to incur money market fee waivers as well as constrain
its NIM. While
higher equity markets have helped support earnings this has been
offset by
continued cost pressures at the company.
NTRSâ€™ overall credit quality remains good with a
non-performing asset (NPA)
ratio of 0.93% at 4Qâ€™13 and an overall net charge-off (NCO)
ratio of 0.20% at
4Qâ€™13.
NTRSâ€™ low risk balance sheet and good capital position
continues to be its main
ratings differentiator. As of 4Qâ€™13, the companyâ€™s Tier 1
common equity ratio
(CET1) of 12.9% was down very modestly from the 13.1% ratio at
3Qâ€™13, but in
Fitchâ€™s opinion remains very strong. Additionally, given the
challenging growth
environment, the company continues to be an active share
repurchaser, which
Fitch would expect to continue in 2014.
