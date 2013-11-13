(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited says
that although the recent increase in Thailand's strategic oil reserve
requirement will likely raise debt levels at the country's refiners, the change
will have no immediate rating impact on the Thai refiners rated by the agency.
From 1 November 2013, Thai refiners have to set aside 6% of Thailand's domestic
oil consumption in the country's strategic oil reserve, compared with 5%
previously. The government said the increase is aimed at lowering the risk of
oil supply disruptions because the majority of oil consumed in Thailand is
imported.
The increase in the strategic reserve requirement would lead to higher working
capital needs and thus higher debt for the refiners. In addition, some refiners
may have to acquire additional storage capacity and holding higher stocks will
expose the refiners to bigger inventory gains or losses arising from swings in
both crude oil and refined product prices.
Fitch estimates the refiners need additional debt of THB15bn to finance the
increase in the reserve requirement, based on a crude oil price of USD100 per
barrel. The additional debt would be manageable for the refiners as it will
represent about 0.2x of the aggregate funds flow from operation of the top five
listed oil refiners, who together account for 85% of the country's total
refining capacity. The refiners would have to bear additional cost of about
USD0.35 per barrel, or about THB3.2bn for the total industry (4% the aggregate
EBITDA of the top five listed oil refiners), if they do not pass this cost on to
end users.
The impact of the change on each Thai refiner will be different, depending on
their currently available storage capacity and cost per unit, the level of their
existing reserves, and their cost of funding to finance the inventory. However,
Fitch expects the anticipated increase in costs, leverage and higher inventory
price risks to have no immediate rating impact on the rated refiners - PTT
Global Chemical Public Company Limited (AA(tha)/Stable/F1+(tha)), Thai Oil
Public Company Limited (AA-(tha)/Stable/F1+(tha)), IRPC Public Company Limited
(A-(tha)/Stable/F2(tha)).