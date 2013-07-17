(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings notes that Northern Trust
Corporation
(NTRS) reported earnings through the first six months of 2013 of
$355.1 million,
up from $340.8 million in the same period in the prior year.
This represented a
4% increase in overall earnings was aided by higher equity
markets through the
first part of the year. This equates to a 9.43% return on
average common equity
(ROE), which is satisfactory but remains below NTRS' long-term
historical
averages.
Higher equity markets helped boost fees from trust, investment,
and other
servicing fees through the first six months of 2013 relative to
the prior year
period and higher foreign exchange volatility drove an increase
trading volumes.
Offsetting the improvement in fees was continued reduction in
net interest
income as the protracted low interest rate environment continues
to cause net
interest margin (NIM). NTRS continues to prudently keep the
duration of its
investment portfolio short, but also continues to endure the
impact of lower
reinvestment rates on its earnings.
Given NTRS' continued focus on expense management, it was able
to keep its total
expenses relatively flat through the first six months of the
year relative to
the prior year period, with only a 1% increase in overall
expenses. This
continued expense discipline has kept NTRS' earnings relatively
level despite
the challenging interest rate and revenue environment.
Total assets under custody (AUC) amount to $4.99 trillion, down
slightly from
March 31, 2013, but up 9% from June 30, 2012. Similarly, total
assets under
management (AUM) amount to $803 billion, down slightly from
March 31, 2013 but
up 14% from June 30, 2012 due in larger part to higher markets
over the course
of the last year.
NTRS' credit quality remained good as non-performing assets
(NPAs) were 0.93% of
total loans and leases as of June 30, 2013, but this was an
increase from 0.87%
of total loans and leases at March 31, 2013. Approximately
two-thirds of NPAs
were related to residential real estate loans, while one-third
of NPAs was
related to commercial real estate loans. NTRS' net charge offs
(NCOs) on an
absolute basis increased, but remained very manageable 0.11% of
loans.
Fitch notes that NTRS' capital position remains strong despite
some balance
sheet growth, continued dividend payments, and some modest share
buybacks. As of
June 30, 2013 NTRS' Tier 1 common ratio was 12.6%, down from
12.8% at March 31,
2013, but up from 12.4% at June 30, 2012. Fitch notes that this
strong capital
position remains a significant rating strength for the company.
