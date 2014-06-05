(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The price discounts seen when residential property is sold following foreclosure in Germany has fallen in recent years, showing that the German housing market has become more liquid, Fitch Ratings says. This is reflected in our most recent update to our German RMBS criteria.

Our analysis of data for approximately 8,700 individual forced sales obtained from Fitch-rated RMBS transactions and covered bonds, combined with individual and aggregate data from others sources (including major banks), shows that the scale of price declines in forced sales (such as public auctions or open market sales under short deadlines) has dropped in recent years. This average quick sale adjustment (QSA) in Germany since 2009 is around 10pp smaller compared with the historical averages up to 2009.

A smaller QSA would indicate rising liquidity, which is consistent with the rise in prices seen in the German housing market over the same period, driven by low interest rates, a stable economic outlook, and an increase in property ownership.

Nevertheless, the QSA remains high in Germany compared with most European jurisdictions (only Greek QSAs are in a similar range, and the average in other countries is typically around 10pp-15pp lower). Liquidity remains low, as German homeowners still move infrequently and do not trade up, and selling costs are high.

As well as the average decline, there is now a wider difference between observed QSAs across the four regional categories that we use for analysing German residential mortgage assets, which are based on a purchasing power index (PPI) that reflects disposable income. The difference between observed QSAs in the highest and lowest PPI regions has widened to 30pp, from 10pp ten years ago and the biggest fall has been in the wealthy urban areas, and the smallest in less well-off regions. This mirrors the pattern seen more recently in house price growth. Similarly, the fall has been greater for flats than for houses.

These developments are taken into account in our latest criteria update for German RMBS transactions, which lowers our QSA assumption to 40% from 43%, based on average observations in the data set across PPI regions and property types and reflecting the long-term, sustainable average. Our updated criteria are available at www.fitchratings.com.