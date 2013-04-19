(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 19 (Fitch) State Street (STT) reported net income
of $455 million
in 1Q13 modestly down from $468 million in 4Q12, according to
Fitch Ratings.
This quarter's results equate to a 9.1% return on average equity
(ROAE), which
from a credit perspective Fitch continues to view as
satisfactory and somewhat
consistent with peer institutions, but results remain below
STT's historical
averages.
STT's total revenue was down slightly compared to the sequential
quarter, as
improvements in servicing and management fees driven in large
part by higher
markets, as well as a significant increase in foreign exchange
trading was
offset by continued decline in net interest revenue amid the
protracted low
interest rate environment. STT's net interest margin (NIM)
declined to 1.31% in
1Q13 from 1.36% in the prior quarter as STT experience a greater
than expected
inflow of deposits.
Expenses increased 5.7% from the sequential quarter due
primarily to equity
incentive compensation expense for retirement eligible employees
and higher
payroll taxes. Despite this increase, Fitch STT continues to be
focused on
managing expenses, particularly as the revenue environment noted
above continues
to remain challenging.
STT continues to grow its strong franchise in asset custody and
in asset
management. The bank's total assets under custody and
administration (AUCA) now
amount to $25.4 trillion up 4.3% from YE2012, and total assets
under management
(AUM) amount to $2.18 trillion, also up 4.3% from YE2012. Each
of these
benefited from a mix of new business wins and higher equity
markets on the
quarter. In addition, STT's exchange traded fund (ETF) business
continues to
exhibit strong growth.
STT's capital ratios remain strong, though they did modestly
decline from the
prior quarter.. The company's Tier 1 common ratio at 1Q13 was
strong at 16.1%,
though down from 17.1% at YE2012. This ratio continues to
compare favorably to
peer institutions.
Under current Basel 3 proposals STT estimates that its Tier 1
common ratio would
have been 10.6%, just down modestly from 10.8% at YE2012, and
STT further
estimates that with additional securities run-off to optimize
its risk-weighted
assets, STT's pro forma Basel 3 Tier 1 common ratio would have
been 11.4%. STT's
Basel 3 ratios also compare favorably with other peer
institutions.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Joseph Scott
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0624
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.