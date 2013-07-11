(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 11 (Fitch) Higher interest rates could dampen the
purchase-driven
market and dent the earnings of U.S. banks with a strong
presence in mortgage
originations, according to Fitch Ratings.
The Mortgage Bankers Association Wednesday said interest rates
on fixed 30-year
mortgages rose to average 4.68% in the week ended July 5. That's
the ninth
consecutive weekly rise and the highest rate in almost two years
(July 2011).
We expect mortgage volumes will continue to fall, as many
borrowers have already
refinanced their homes or are still unable to refinance because
of depressed
housing values, though Fitch would note that this is partially
offset by rising
home prices. Additionally, a shift in the mix of mortgage
originations from
refinancing toward new purchase loans could offset some volume
pressure in
coming quarters, especially if the housing market recovers at a
somewhat faster
pace.
For some banks, mortgage banking has accounted for as much as
20% of
non-interest income and nearly 8% to 10% of net revenue. A
mortgage banking
decline of as much as 50% due to higher interest rates and
refinancing burnout
could represent a 4% revenue decline for regional banks, a
significant drop that
we believe would need to be offset to keep revenue at least
level.
Bank earnings from large mortgage players such as JP Morgan
Chase, Wells Fargo
and U.S. Bancorp have been boosted over the last several
quarters by strong
mortgage banking income due largely to the high volume of
refinancings amid
generationally low mortgage rates. Fitch did not expect this
level of mortgage
banking to persist, and with refinancings dwindling and mortgage
rates moving
higher Fitch believes bank earnings could be impacted over the
next few
quarters.
Total mortgage originations are forecast to decline 26.5% in
2014 to $1.053
trillion, according to the MBA. The decrease will likely be
attributable to a
significant drop in refinance originations outweighing a
substantial increase in
purchase originations.
For perspective, there were $2,430 billion in mortgage
originations in 2007,
according to Inside
Mortgage Finance. (Lenders originated 10.4 million mortgages in
2007, down 25%
from 2006.) Mortgage originations totaled $1,500 billion in
2008; $1,840 billion
in 2009; $1,630 billion in 2010; $1,470 billion in 2011 and
$1,905 billion in
2012, up 29.6%. The MBA is forecasting $597 billion in purchase
originations and
$835 billion in refinance originations in 2013.
