(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that downward
pressure on Home
Credit & Finance Bank's (HCFB, BB/Negative/bb) ratings has
increased following
the bank's 1Q14 results, and continued weak performance in 2014
will likely
result in a downgrade. However, HCFB's credit profile remains
supported by solid
capital and liquidity buffers, and improved profitability in
future quarters
could still help the ratings to stabilise at their current
levels.
HCFB reported a RUB3.3bn loss in 1Q14 (equivalent to 6% of
end-2013 equity),
compared with a RUB3.5bn profit in 1Q13 and a RUB1.7bn profit in
4Q13. The weak
results were mainly driven by a rise in credit losses and, to a
lesser extent, a
decrease in fee income. Fitch revised the Outlook on the bank's
ratings to
Negative on 22 April 2014, anticipating continued deterioration
of performance
in 2014. However, the magnitude of losses in 1Q somewhat
exceeded our
expectations.
Credit losses (defined as the net increase in NPLs plus
write-offs divided by
average performing loans) surged to a high 22% (annualised) of
average
performing loans in 1Q14 (17% in 2013), exceeding the estimated
break-even loss
rate of about 17%. The main reason was the weaker quality of
loans issued in the
boom cycle of 2H12-1H13, when banks competed on volumes and
relaxed underwriting
standards. These vintages still comprise a substantial share of
outstanding
loans in the bank's portfolio, and continue to generate losses,
notwithstanding
the significant time elapsed since origination. There is also a
lower
denominator effect due to moderate contraction of the loan book
(4% in 1Q14).
Positively, the performance of loans issued more recently under
tighter
guidelines has been somewhat better, although the sustainability
of this trend
in a tougher operating environment is yet to be confirmed.
There was also some pressure on the revenue side in 1Q14, with a
23% q-o-q drop
in insurance-related fees (accounting for 30% of pre-impairment
profit in 1Q14),
which are recognised up-front, upon loan origination. Fee
volumes are not likely
to rebound in 2014, as Fitch expects the bank to maintain around
zero loan
growth during the year. New legislation limiting maximum
interest rates may also
pressure revenues, making performance improvement more
challenging to achieve
and highly dependent on better asset quality.
Capitalisation is still reasonable, with the Fitch core capital
and total
regulatory capital ratios standing at 13.8% and 14.8%,
respectively, at
end-1Q14. Reserve coverage of NPLs in the IFRS accounts was a
high 1.2x,
indicating moderate ability to provision further NPLs without
eating into
capital.
Liquidity is a rating strength, due to the large available
liquidity buffer
(equal to 18% of end-1Q14 liabilities), fast loan turnover, and
the granular and
so far stable retail deposit base (notwithstanding a moderate 6%
outflow of
retail customer funding during 4M14, also reflecting lower
funding needs).
Refinancing risk is low, with remaining 2014 repayments limited
to a RUB5bn
local bond in June (equal to less than 2% of liabilities)
following the
repayment of a USD500m Eurobond in March.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
