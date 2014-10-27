(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 27 (Fitch) The ongoing political
protests in Hong
Kong are not a near-term sovereign ratings trigger for the
territory, says Fitch
Ratings. The demonstrations may pose some downside risk to Hong
Kong's growth
for 2014, but this is unlikely to present a rating risk. Hong
Kong's
increasingly evident internal political divisions could have
longer-term
consequences for the credit profile, however, if tensions were
to worsen over
time.
Fitch affirmed Hong Kong's AA+/Stable rating in September,
anticipating that
protests were imminent but would not be sufficiently disruptive
to alter our
fundamental sovereign credit view.
It is important not to over-emphasise the recent protests as a
factor in Hong
Kong's credit profile. Deepening trade and financial linkages
with China are
positive for Hong Kong in many ways, but also expose Hong Kong
to China "country
risk" to a rising degree. More broadly, the territory faces the
prospect of a
slowdown in the mainland while importing tighter monetary policy
from the US via
its currency board. However, the buffers and resources available
to Hong Kong to
meet these challenges remain considerable, and continue to
underpin very high
sovereign credit ratings.
The protests have not had a significant impact on the key
positive factors
underpinning Hong Kong's ratings. The territory continues to
benefit from
exceptionally strong public and external finances, including
fiscal reserves
amounting to 35% of GDP and a large net international investment
surplus
equivalent to 280% of GDP. Hong Kong's flexible economy and
consistent fiscal
and currency policy frameworks also remain intact, and are
unlikely to change in
the short term.
The key question related to the demonstrations for Hong Kong's
credit profile,
is less to do with the immediate economic impact from the
protests, and more
with whether social and political tensions can be managed or
worsen over time.
It remains too early to gauge which way this will go. A
deepening of social
divisions that lead to a recurrence of large-scale
demonstrations could
eventually have a negative effect on foreign and domestic
business and investor
confidence in Hong Kong as a place to do business. This could
eventually affect
the territory's economic prospects.
Hong Kong's ratings benefit from the strength of its core public
institutions
and policy-making capacity. However, a weakened degree of basic
consent among
the community, if this happens, could impair the government's
ability to draw up
and implement policy. Hong Kong faces its share of longer-term
challenges where
the government policy response is likely to be important. The
territory will
face demographic pressures, as Fitch highlighted in the agency's
latest Hong
Kong rating report, and the government's Working Group has
acknowledged that a
structural deficit is expected within 10-15 years unless
expenditure growth can
be contained. Housing and infrastructure are other key
government policy areas
where there are long-term pressures.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings
