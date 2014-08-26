(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is hosting a series of Global Sovereign Conferences on Tuesday 9 September 2014 in New York, Thursday 11 September 2014 in London, and Wednesday 17 September 2014 in Singapore. The agency's senior Sovereign analysts led by James McCormack, Global Head of Sovereign and Supranational Ratings, will review and discuss the macro-economic outlook, fiscal positions, funding conditions and geopolitical risks affecting the eurozone, Emerging Europe, Asia and Latin America. Key themes to be addressed at these conferences include: Eurozone ratings after the crisis -Fiscal consolidation: is Europe losing the will? -Europe's growth prospects and the spectre of deflation -Prospects for structural and institutional reform Emerging Europe -Russia: Defying the critics? -Turkey: Steering a fragile course Asia: India and Indonesia at a turning point? -Why India and Indonesia lost part of their shine in recent years -Policy choice of stability over growth -New governments, new potential for reforms Reinventing Growth: Latam after the supercycle -The golden decade -The changing cycle -Reform or stagnation The conferences will take place in the mornings in all locations. Attendance is complimentary but seating capacity is limited. Market and media participants are advised to pre-register by clicking on one of the following links: New York, 9 September 2014 here London, 11 September 2014 here Singapore, 17 September 2014 here Contact: Frank Laurents Director, Business & Relationship Management Phone: +1 212-908-9127 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Claire Dopson Director, Business & Relationship Management +44 20 3530 1405 Sing Chan Ng Senior Director, Business & Relationship Management +65 6796 7210 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.