(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says HSBC Holdings
PLC's results
confirm robust balance sheet strength despite recurring revenue
and expense
challenges. Legal and compliance expenditures remain elevated at
USD601m but are
offset by low loan impairment charges.
Revenue headwinds persist but we view them as less of a risk due
to de-risking
and strategic realignment. Competing in complex operating and
geopolitical
environments and normalising credit costs are additional
challenges.
Underlying pre-tax profit of USD12.6bn in 1H14 (1H13: USD13bn)
was supported by
5.4% growth in gross loans. The bank focuses its expansion in
the US, where
commercial lending has grown by 11% since end-2013 and in the UK
and Germany
where gross loans respectively grew 5.9% and 25.7% in the first
six months of
2014. Lending to greater China also shows strong momentum with
Taiwan growing by
22%, Mainland China by 9.4% and Hong Kong by 8.2%.
Fitch believes that credit costs (below 40bp of loans or 5% of
operating income
in 1H14) will eventually surge, in particular in Asia and the UK
and when
interest rates rise. While term lending has been on the rise,
the share of loans
beyond five years declined to 29% at end-1H14 from 31% in 1H13.
Investment in risk and compliance and appropriate staff
incentive-setting remain
a priority. HSBC employed 9.5% of its headcount in this area at
end-1H14, of
which 6,300 were in regulatory and financial crime compliance
and 2,000 hired
over the last 15 months. This contributed to a weaker reported
cost efficiency
ratio of 59% in 1H14 compared with 54% in 1H13.
Financial markets-related revenues decreased in 2Q14 to USD1.6bn
(1Q14:
USD2.2bn) due to weaker performance across all products,
particularly in FX as a
result of subdued customer activity. The decline was less
pronounced for 1H14
from a year ago as combined rates, equities, credit and FX
revenues contributed
USD3.8bn (1H13: USD4.1bn). This was offset by sound group-wide
revenues from
payments and trade finance of USD5.5bn (1H13: USD5.3bn).
The group's consolidated capital buffer increased to 90bps at
end-June 2014 from
40bps at end-1Q14. Its fully loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio
was 11.3% at
end-June 2014 which compared with an indicative minimum
requirement of 10.4% as
of January 2019. The capital ratios were 10.7% for its Hong Kong
subsidiary
(end-point basis) and 9.3% for HSBC Bank plc (CRD IV
transitional basis). The
latter is lower than that of similarly rated peers as it
reflects the high
proportion of trading business booked at the UK entity.
HSBC Bank reported lower profits yoy on the back of lower
operating income
despite significantly reduced loan impairment charges.
Profitability were
particularly affected in the retail banking and wealth
management segment, where
UK reported a quarterly loss (largely the result of significant
conduct and
redress charges) and in which both France and Turkey reported
half-year losses.
HSBC USA's 2Q14 net income was little changed from 2Q13 although
trading
revenues fell by USD100m. The bank had a sizeable income tax
benefit during the
quarter, which allowed it to report positive net income. HSBC
Finance Corp's
balance sheet shrank a further USD3.4bn over the first six
months of 2014. The
entity reported net income of USD229m and is no longer a drag on
the overall
North American operations.
