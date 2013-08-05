(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, August 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
the robust
development of insurance in Asia, coupled with the region's low
contribution to
global reinsurance premiums written and strong economic growth,
underlines huge
growth potential for reinsurance.
In a special report published today, Fitch says many Asian
markets have low
insurance penetration, in particular the untapped Chinese and
Indonesian
markets. Although Asia has been affected by an increase in the
frequency and
severity of natural catastrophes in recent years, there have
been fewer events
since 2011. Premium rates for regional reinsurance policies
renewed during
2012-2013 have reached a plateau, except for some marginal rate
increases for
selected policies written on catastrophe-prone areas within
Asia.
The report notes that demand for reinsurance is likely to
benefit from an
evolving regulatory environment as regulators strive to improve
the overall
financial health and risk management capabilities of insurers.
Fitch believes
that as direct insurers review their risk management strategies
and appetites in
line with tighter regulatory initiatives, insurers may transfer
more risk to
reinsurers.
The report "Asian Reinsurance Markets: Fall in Regional Natural
Catastrophes;
Huge Growth Potential" is available at www.fitchratings.com.
