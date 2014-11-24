(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 24 (Fitch) Despite indicators of reduced
market liquidity for
corporate bonds, most bond managers have not increased the level
of liquidity
they hold in their portfolios due to an aversion to "cash drag"
on fund
performance. Limiting cash drag may allow some fund managers to
avoid
underperforming their benchmarks for 2014, but it can eventually
expose funds to
bouts of market illiquidity and exacerbate fund losses during
market shocks,
says Fitch Ratings.
If a fund's redemptions were to spike during a market
dislocation, a lack of
sufficient cash and liquid assets within the fund could force
untimely bond
sales. Forced sales could result in severe net asset value
drawdowns,
particularly when secondary market liquidity is limited.
The unfortunate side effect of holding higher fund liquidity,
however, is fund
underperformance, which could lead to net outflows. Neither
situation -- holding
excess cash now or being exposed to illiquidity risk later -- is
optimal, but
the dynamic represents a headwind, particularly notable with
asset managers
overseeing large fixed income portfolios.
Bond market illiquidity concerns have centered in part on the
shifts in the
balances of corporate bond holdings between various market
participants. One
barometer of the risk can be seen in the ratio of corporate and
municipal bonds
in the market (excluding inventories at brokers and dealers),
relative to the
amounts actually held at the brokers and dealers. Using data
from the Fed's
quarterly Z.1, as of second-quarter 2014, non-broker/dealers now
hold 18.4x the
amount of corporate and municipal bonds at broker/dealers. The
same ratio is up
from just 8.0x as of year-end 2009. A chart of the relationship
over the recent
past is shown in the link below.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20141124a.htm
"
> Click here to view related chart.
As long as asset managers hold significantly higher amounts of
corporate and
municipal bonds relative to the brokers and dealers, the
illiquidity concerns
are likely to persist unless intermediary platforms emerge.
Forms of defensive positioning that bond managers can employ
typically include
holding more cash and treasury/agency collateral. Investment
managers have only
modestly increased liquidity levels they maintain within funds.
Between 2007 and
second-quarter 2014, average cash and treasury/agency collateral
as a percent of
U.S. corporate and municipal bond fund assets only increased to
13% from 10%,
according to data from Lipper. Whether this is sufficient and
its longer-term
impact on performance remain to be seen.
