(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 28 (Fitch) Uncertainty over the future of Hypo Alpe-Adria Bank International AG (Hypo Alpe) does not affect the 'AAA' rating of its government guaranteed subordinated debt, Fitch Ratings says. A change in the Austrian sovereign rating is the main rating sensitivity of the notes guaranteed by the Republic of Austria. We expect Hypo Alpe's eventual fate to have limited implications for other, rated Austrian banks. We believe the creditworthiness of the EUR1bn government-guaranteed Tier 2 subordinated notes (ISIN: XS0863484035) would not be affected by attempts to bail in Hypo Alpe's other debt classes, such as its legacy bonds guaranteed by the province of Carinthia (not rated). The rated notes would also not be affected by resolution measures potentially imposed by the European Commission because the Austrian government's guarantee explicitly states that it would ensure continued and punctual payment in such an event. The guarantee, which is provided under German law, and the notes' rating would also not be affected by an issuer substitution, which we think is a possibility given the various options currently under discussion for Hypo Alpe. The rating of Hypo Alpe's guaranteed notes is solely based on our expectation that the Republic of Austria, affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable on 21 February 2014, will honour its unconditional and irrevocable guarantee to the subordinated note holders. Fitch does not rate Hypo Alpe itself and the creditworthiness of the bank is irrelevant for the rating of the notes. A downgrade of Austria's rating would lead to a downgrade of the subordinated notes. Changes to the terms of the notes or the guarantee could also lead to a negative rating action, if we perceived them as being detrimental to the interests of bondholders. Access to and costs of funding for other, rated Austrian banks may change depending on Hypo Alpe's future or if uncertainty continues. But barring a worst-case outcome - Hypo Alpe's insolvency, which we do not expect - Hypo Alpe's wind-down should have no immediate impact on these banks' ratings. The three rated large Austrian banking groups (Erste Group Bank, Unicredit Bank Austria and Raiffeisenbank International) have well-established and diversified international funding franchises. RBI's recent successful equity and subordinated debt issuances, for instance, signal that primary market investor confidence remains thus far unshaken by Hypo Alpe's situation. Persistent and erratic newsflow on Hypo Alpe might more severely affect debt investors' confidence in rated banks that are partially or fully owned by the Republic of Austria and reliant on its support (Osterreichische Volksbanken AG, Kommunalkredit and KA Finanz). We believe the government's bail-in threat is specific to Hypo Alpe, due to the still-unresolved burden sharing relating to its bailout. If so, this would also limit a crisis of confidence at these banks. The Austrian government is currently envisaging various options for winding down Hypo Alpe, a medium-sized regional bank nationalised in 2009. Discussions are wide ranging, including potentially imposing insolvency on the bank or losses on its bondholders. We believe that given the repercussions and considerable contagion risk, the possibility of Hypo Alpe's insolvency remains remote. For further information on the potential wind-down of Hypo Alpe and its state guaranteed notes, see "'Bad' Bank Proposal for Hypo Alpe", published 5 February 2014 and "Fitch Affirms Hypo Alpe's Government-Guaranteed Tier 2 Notes at 'AAA'", published 26 November 2013. 