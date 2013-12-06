LONDON, December 06 (Fitch) Iceland's proposals to relieve
household debt via
mortgage write-offs and tax-exempt private pension scheme
savings appear
consistent with the authorities' stated commitment to fiscal
consolidation,
Fitch Ratings says. However, another round of write-downs may
dent investor
perceptions of Iceland's business environment, and the prospect
of foreign bank
creditors in the failed banks bearing most of the cost may make
it more
difficult to remove capital controls.
The government aims to fully finance the plan, via
as-yet-unspecified budget
adjustments, and tax increases - primarily an increase in the
levy on Icelandic
banks' balance sheets from 0.145% of total outstanding debt to
0.366%. This bank
tax is levied on Iceland's new banks as well as on its failed
banks, Kaupthing
Bank, Glitnir Bank, and Landsbanki Islands, through their
winding up committees.
Announcing a fully financed programme that is not expected to
involve additional
borrowing suggests the authorities have avoided a weakening of
their commitment
to fiscal consolidation. When we affirmed Iceland's 'BBB'
Foreign Currency IDR
in October, we identified as a rating sensitivity any weakening
of this
commitment that caused the pace of the government debt ratio
reduction to slow.
By reducing household debt, the programme may have a positive
impact on the
Icelandic economy, where the private sector debt overhang has
weighed on
consumption.
However, by increasing the financial institution tax (including
on Iceland's
failed banks, which remain disproportionally large) it reduces
the amount of
money that the failed banks' foreign creditors can ultimately
collect and may
further dent international investor sentiment towards Iceland.
This could have a
negative impact on investment, growth, and external finances,
and may make it
even more challenging to unwind capital controls in an orderly
fashion.
Another risk is that customers of Iceland's Housing Financing
Fund (HFF) may
attempt to take advantage of the debt relief by refinancing
their HFF mortgages
and moving to other lenders. The HFF is already subject to
substantial
refinancing risk, as borrowers can prepay HFF loans, while HFF
bonds are not
callable. An increase in mortgage repayments would increase this
risk, meaning
recapitalisation needs could exceed the relatively modest level
in our current
assumptions. These assumptions see HFF recapitalisation adding
around 0.2pp to
the public debt to GDP ratio per year. Safeguards restricting
refinancing are
under discussion, and the Icelandic authorities are currently
assuming that
ISK5-10bn will have to be put aside as a cushion for the
potential effects of
higher prepayments.
Iceland's coalition government said over the weekend that
inflation-linked
mortgages would be written down, or borrowers incentivised to
repay them, in a
programme worth about ISK150bn (around 8.5% of GDP).
The scheme has two components. A direct write-down of
inflation-linked mortgage
principal is achieved by splitting loans into a primary loan,
and a relief loan
equivalent to up to 13% of the original loan. The maximum
write-down per
household will be ISK4m (around USD33,500). The Treasury will
pay off the relief
loans in four annual instalments of ISK20bn. The second
component is the
introduction of a three-year tax exemption on third pillar
private pension
savings used to repay mortgage debt.
The proposal still has to be approved by the Icelandic
parliament, and so is
subject to amendments. It also remains to be seen if Iceland's
new banks or its
legacy bank resolution committees may challenge the increase in
the bank levy.
If approved, the first write-downs under the new programme could
be seen in
mid-2014, the government estimates that borrowers who benefit
from both
principal reduction and tax exemptions could reduce their
mortgage principal by
up to 20% by end-2017.
Contact:
Alex Muscatelli
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
