(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) Iliad's offer to acquire Deutsche
Telekom's (DT) stake
in T-Mobile USA expands DT's strategic options with regard to
this stake. It is
also evidence that overseas telecom operators are eying an entry
into the US
market, Fitch Ratings says.
The offer from France's Iliad signals that T-Mobile USA may be
of strategic
interest to companies that are not present in the US and would
therefore not be
able to extract any immediate synergies with other US
operations. Iliad's offer
is unlikely to lead to an outright bidding war, in our view, as
DT (BBB+/Stable)
is likely to take into account strategic issues other than
price, such as the
benefits of owning a minority stake in the enlarged US operator.
But it suggests that a realistic option for DT would be to seek
a buyer for this
stake outside of the US if a deal with a US operator does not go
through. A deal
with a foreign operator like Iliad would be less likely to face
regulatory
hindrances than a merger with a direct competitor active in the
US market.
DT has been reported to be in talks with Sprint about the sale
of T-Mobile USA.
A Sprint/T-Mobile USA deal is likely to face severe regulatory
scrutiny.
Regulatory approval would be likely to require significant
actions which may
reduce potential synergies and valuations.
The sale of T-Mobile USA could be positive for DT. A divestment
may improve the
group's leverage and operating profile in view of the continuing
strategic
challenges facing T-Mobile USA. The ultimate impact would depend
on the amount
of deal proceeds applied to debt reduction and DT's ability to
dispose of its
holdings of T-Mobile's private bonds. So far, DT has halved its
initial
USD11.2bn holding of T-Mobile USA's bonds, selling USD5.6bn in
October 2013.
We believe DT's acquisition strategy may be reviewed should it
sell the T-Mobile
USA's stake. DT's lease-adjusted FFO-based leverage metrics
would likely benefit
by a significant reduction in leases after deconsolidation of
T-Mobile USA. The
US company accounts for a disproportionally large share of
long-terms leases
relative to its revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow contribution
to DT group's
consolidated accounts.
Under Fitch's methodology, DT's reported EUR3.2bn of operating
lease payments in
2013 were capitalised at 8x, leading to EUR25.6bn off-balance
sheet debt, equal
to more than half of DT's on-balance-sheet debt of EUR 48.9bn at
end-2013.
Iliad yesterday confirmed its offer to purchase DT's 56.6% stake
in T-Mobile USA
for USD15bn in cash, at USD 33 per share.
Contact:
Nikolai Lukashevich
Senior Director
Corporates
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Iliad's offer to acquire Deutsche Telekom's (DT) stake in
T-Mobile USA expands
DT's strategic options with regard to this stake. It is also
evidence that
overseas telecom operators are eying an entry into the US
market, Fitch Ratings
says.
Iliad's offer signals that T-Mobile USA may be of strategic
interest to
companies that are not present in the US and would therefore not
be able to
extract any immediate synergies with other US operations.
Iliad's offer is
unlikely to lead to an outright bidding war, in our view, as DT
is likely to
take into account strategic issues other than price, such as the
benefits of
owning a minority stake in the enlarged US operator.
But it suggests that a realistic option for DT would be to seek
a buyer for this
stake outside of the US if a deal with a US operator does not go
through. A deal
with a foreign operator like Iliad would be less likely to face
regulatory
hindrances than a merger with a direct competitor active in the
US market.
DT has been reported to be in talks with Sprint about the sale
of T-Mobile USA.
A Sprint/T-Mobile USA deal is likely to face severe regulatory
scrutiny.
Regulatory approval would be likely to require significant
actions which may
reduce potential synergies and valuations.
The sale of T-Mobile USA could be positive for DT. A divestment
may improve the
group's leverage and operating profile in view of the continuing
strategic
challenges facing T-Mobile USA. The ultimate impact would depend
on the amount
of deal proceeds applied to debt reduction and DT's ability to
dispose of its
holdings of T-Mobile's private bonds. So far, DT has halved its
initial
USD11.2bn holding of T-Mobile USA's bonds, selling USD5.6bn in
October 2013.
We believe DT's acquisition strategy may be reviewed should it
sell the T-Mobile
USA's stake. DT's lease-adjusted FFO-based leverage metrics
would likely benefit
by a significant reduction in leases after deconsolidation of
T-Mobile USA. The
US company accounts for a disproportionally large share of
long-terms leases
relative to its revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow contribution
to DT group's
consolidated accounts.
Under Fitch's methodology, DT's reported EUR3.2bn of operating
lease payments in
2013 were capitalised at 8x, leading to EUR25.6bn off-balance
sheet debt, equal
to more than half of DT's on-balance-sheet debt of EUR 48.9bn at
end-2013.
Iliad yesterday confirmed its offer to purchase DT's 56.6% stake
in T-Mobile USA
for USD15bn in cash, at USD 33 per share.
Contact:
Nikolai Lukashevich
Senior Director
Corporates
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Deutsche Telekom, AG
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.