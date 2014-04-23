(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says the French National Consumer Credit
Register would only have had a limited positive impact if adopted.
The French Constitutional Council ruling that a National Consumer Credit
Register (NCCR) would be unconstitutional is credit neutral as Fitch expected
its impact to be limited as: (i) the NCCR would not have included residential
loans and inactive revolving loans, (ii) the NCCR would only have been an
additional element in assessing a borrower's repayment capacity as part of the
lenders' underwriting process and (iii) over-indebtedness is concentrated on
high-risk products such as revolving loans, the proportion of which is limited
in French ABS transactions.
After several attempts to create a NCCR in France, the French Constitutional
Council recently blocked the latest proposal due to its unconstitutionality.
This decision is motivated by the extent of the register (more than 12 million
individuals), the length of conservation of the data (the whole credit tenor),
as well as the number of employees having access to the register (potentially
tens of thousands of credit institutions' employees), which would have
represented a threat to privacy rights in France.
The NCCR would have recorded all consumer loans contracted by individuals in
France. This could have strengthened consumer protection against
over-indebtedness and made credit institutions accountable for their
underwriting practices. However, the NCCR would have excluded revolving credit
facilities inactive for more than one year as well as residential loans. In
addition, according to the Banque de France, 81% of the files accepted by the
over-indebtedness commissions as of 4Q13 also included other debts (rents, tax,
energy and telecom bills), not captured in the NCCR. More importantly,
over-indebtedness is often the result of passive indebtedness (i.e. the loss of
employment, sickness, divorce or death) and only to a limited extent of active
indebtedness (i.e. the result of too many loans).
The NCCR could also have had a positive impact on underwriting quality, as more
extensive and more reliable data would have been available to lenders (limiting
false declarations or fraud for instance). However, Fitch notes that an
applicant's repayment capacity is already assessed and checked as part of the
underwriting process through bank account statements verification (usually
required to check resources and existing indebtedness) and the mandatory
consultation of the Fichier National des Incidents de Remboursement de Credits
aux Particuliers (a national register which records all late or missed payments
under any loans granted to individuals).
Lastly, as highlighted by Fitch in its recent press release "France's Consumer
Loan Market to Remain under Pressure" dated 10 February 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com, the agency believes that consumer protection mainly
impacts high-risk products (i.e. products more exposed to borrower's
over-indebtedness) such as revolving loans. The proportion of such type of loan
is limited in structured finance transactions in France.