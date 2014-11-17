(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the reduction in
car and
motorcycle sales in Indonesia following planned fuel subsidy
cuts is likely to
be temporary and the risk profiles of auto players likely will
not be materially
impaired.
The government plans to cut its fuel subsidy bill by increasing
the subsidised
fuel price by up to IDR3,000 from IDR6,500. The increase in the
subsidised fuel
price will drive inflation and keep interest rates high for at
least the next 12
months. This is likely to impair consumer's purchasing power and
slow down the
demand for car and motorcycle purchases. With about two-thirds
of car purchases
in Indonesia funded by vehicle financing, higher borrowing costs
would lead to
car purchases being postponed.
However, Fitch expects the reduction in auto sales to have only
a short-term
impact and sales are likely to recover along with the Indonesian
economy. The
faster the government is able to shift the savings in its
subsidy bill to the
real sector, the faster it would help stimulate the economy.
Fitch does not
expect the ratings performance of auto players such as PT Mitra
Pinasthika
Mustika Tbk (BB-/Stable) to be impacted by the fuel subsidy cut;
the ratings
already assume a certain degree of cyclicality in the auto
sector.
In 2005, when the government raised the price of subsidised fuel
by 88%, car
sales dropped to a larger extent than motorcycle sales. In the
12 months after
the subsidised fuel price was raised, car sales dropped 43% from
the previous 12
months, while motorcycle sales only dropped by 12%.
More recently in 2013 when the government increased the
subsidised fuel price by
44%, car and motorcycle sales were less impacted. In this
instance, car sales
managed to grow by 7% in the 12 months after the increase from a
year earlier,
while motorcycle sales rose by 11%. The growth in sales during
this period
reflected the introduction of low-cost green cars in 2013 and
price discounting
by auto retailers.
Fitch expects the upcoming round of subsidised fuel price
increase to have a
more severe impact on auto sales than in 2013 because of the
slower economic
growth. Fitch expects car sales to fall to a larger extent than
motorcycle sales
as consumers delay their car purchases and choose the more
affordable
motorcycles. Given the lack of public infrastructure,
motorcycles are likely to
remain the more popular means of transportation. Furthermore,
competition is
more intense in the car retailing segment, which has more
players and more
brands. The competition amid lower sales may also spur price
discounting among
the car retailers, which would compress their margins.
