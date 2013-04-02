(Repeat for additional Subscribers)

April 2

Understanding the conditions under which non-binding sponsor support can have an impact on a project's debt rating takes on increased importance as project finance transactions develop, according to a new Fitch Ratings report.

While some sponsors have decided to support projects facing difficulties, there is no blanket guarantee that they would do so again in the future, especially over the long term, when visibility is lower.

'Fitch's project finance ratings are intended to reflect a project's stand-alone credit quality as they are purposely structured on a non-recourse basis, leaving at the sponsors' discretion the decision to support the project's debts,' said Yvette Dennis, a Director in Fitch's Global Infrastructure and Projects Finance Group. 'However, even though Fitch will generally assume that sponsors will not typically provide financial support to honor the project's financial obligations, some limited exceptions exist.'

Fitch assesses, on a case by case basis, whether conditions are met to allow for taking sponsor support into consideration to a limited extent. Essentially, Fitch balances the assessment of the project's economic value to its sponsors and of the sponsors' ability and experience to support a project through periods of distress.

Experienced, capable sponsors are more willing to add marginal liquidity to alleviate disruptions to project completion, survive the troughs of an industry's business cycle, and maximize long-lived franchises in situations where the financial stress is due to a temporary change rather than a permanent shift in the project's credit profile. The financial or legal ability of the sponsors to provide support would be a pre-condition to considering it as a rating benefit.

