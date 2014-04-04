(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 04 (Fitch) The introduction of plain cigarette
packaging in the UK
would hurt manufacturers' pricing power and could increase the
chances of other
EU countries introducing similar legislation, Fitch Ratings
says. Imperial
Tobacco would face the biggest impact if the UK goes ahead with
new regulations
and is also among the most vulnerable to the risk of broader
European reform.
Loss of pricing power would be a particular concern for tobacco
companies as it
is the ability to increase prices that has allowed them to
maintain growth
despite falling volumes. As all tobacco packages would look the
same, brand
appeal would fade, potentially reducing the price difference
between brands.
Another effect that is difficult to predict is the risk of a
widespread increase
in illicit trade as packages would become more vulnerable to
forgery. Imperial
Tobacco has already suffered from a pick-up in illicit EU
trading and would be
the most exposed to a UK requirement for plain packaging because
the UK
generates around 20% of its operating profits. If plain
packaging were
introduced in the UK and the impact of illicit EU trading
continued, we believe
the company would probably reduce share buybacks to improve its
financial
flexibility.
Imperial generates 65% of its operating profits in the EU, so it
would also be
among the hardest hit from an introduction of packaging
restrictions in other
major EU markets, or across the region as a whole. Imperial is
less reliant on
premium brands than other manufacturers, which would be some
mitigation. Philip
Morris International could also be significantly affected by
broader EU reforms
because, while it only derives 30% of operating profit from the
EU, its
portfolio is skewed towards premium brands.
Any attempt to introduce plain packaging would probably be met
with multiple
legal challenges similar to those being brought against
Australia. The final
form of any regulations and the speed at which other countries
might follow
would therefore depend on the extent to which the courts saw
plain packaging as
an infringement of companies' intellectual property or a breach
of trade
agreements.
The UK's Public Health Minister said Thursday that she is
"currently minded" to
introduce plain packaging, but that there will be a consultation
before a final
decision is made.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
