(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 17 (Fitch) Capital One Financial's (COF) third quarter 2014 (3Q'14) earnings were down from both the sequential and year-ago quarters, though in Fitch Ratings' opinion remained good, with the company generating a 1.50% return on average assets (ROA). Additionally, the company's loan growth moderately picked up as well. The company's earnings were down to somewhat higher provision expense related to the company's loan growth noted above as well as higher marketing expenses on the quarter. The higher marketing spend likely helped drive some of the company's growth. Partially offsetting these higher expenses was the benefit from a modestly higher net interest margin (NIM) given some mix shift away from home loans and toward auto and card loans. COF's overall loans grew 2% from the sequential quarter and 5% from the year-ago quarter, inclusive of the continued run-off of the company's legacy acquired mortgage loans. The primary loan growth areas continued to be in domestic credit card, auto loans, as well as both traditional commercial and industrial (C&I) and commercial real estate (CRE) lending. This higher growth largely was the reason for the increase in provision expenses, which increased by $289 million or 41% from the sequential quarter. This follows the company having more modest provisioning and some reserve releases in prior quarters. While credit quality, on balance, continues to be good and likely at or near a cyclical trough there was an uptick related to auto loan net charge-offs (NCO) and retail loan NCOs relative to the sequential quarter. That said, compared to the year-ago quarter the NCO rates in these lending categories was relatively flat. Fitch continues to believe that over time credit quality for COF as well as the rest of the industry will begin to deteriorate as current asset quality trends are likely unsustainable. COF's deposit balances remained relatively stable during the period with the average cost of deposits also relatively stable. Fitch continues to view favorably the transformation of COF's funding profile away from wholesale funding and towards deposit funding over the last several years. Fitch considers COF's capital ratios to be good. The company's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio under the Advanced Approach, COF's binding constraint, remains above 8%. This combined with the company's solid earnings generation helps to support the company's ratings and offset some of the consumer-related concentration risk in the loan portfolio. Additionally, Fitch would expect COF to continue to execute on its buyback program over the balance of the year.