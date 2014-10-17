(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 17 (Fitch) Capital One Financial's (COF) third
quarter 2014
(3Q'14) earnings were down from both the sequential and year-ago
quarters,
though in Fitch Ratings' opinion remained good, with the company
generating a
1.50% return on average assets (ROA). Additionally, the
company's loan growth
moderately picked up as well.
The company's earnings were down to somewhat higher provision
expense related to
the company's loan growth noted above as well as higher
marketing expenses on
the quarter. The higher marketing spend likely helped drive
some of the
company's growth. Partially offsetting these higher expenses
was the benefit
from a modestly higher net interest margin (NIM) given some mix
shift away from
home loans and toward auto and card loans.
COF's overall loans grew 2% from the sequential quarter and 5%
from the year-ago
quarter, inclusive of the continued run-off of the company's
legacy acquired
mortgage loans. The primary loan growth areas continued to be
in domestic
credit card, auto loans, as well as both traditional commercial
and industrial
(C&I) and commercial real estate (CRE) lending.
This higher growth largely was the reason for the increase in
provision
expenses, which increased by $289 million or 41% from the
sequential quarter.
This follows the company having more modest provisioning and
some reserve
releases in prior quarters.
While credit quality, on balance, continues to be good and
likely at or near a
cyclical trough there was an uptick related to auto loan net
charge-offs (NCO)
and retail loan NCOs relative to the sequential quarter. That
said, compared to
the year-ago quarter the NCO rates in these lending categories
was relatively
flat.
Fitch continues to believe that over time credit quality for COF
as well as the
rest of the industry will begin to deteriorate as current asset
quality trends
are likely unsustainable.
COF's deposit balances remained relatively stable during the
period with the
average cost of deposits also relatively stable. Fitch
continues to view
favorably the transformation of COF's funding profile away from
wholesale
funding and towards deposit funding over the last several years.
Fitch considers COF's capital ratios to be good. The company's
Basel III Common
Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio under the Advanced Approach, COF's
binding
constraint, remains above 8%. This combined with the company's
solid earnings
generation helps to support the company's ratings and offset
some of the
consumer-related concentration risk in the loan portfolio.
Additionally, Fitch would expect COF to continue to execute on
its buyback
program over the balance of the year.
