(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the resignation of Towergate Finance plc's (Towergate) Chief Executive has heightened uncertainty on the group's ability to successfully extract the planned operational efficiencies under its strategic reorganisation. In its review of the company conducted in August 2014, Fitch had noted declining profitability and persistently high financial leverage since Towergate partly refinanced its capital structure in May 2013. The agency also noted sustained pressure on free cash flow, primarily due to costs incurred as part of the group's strategic reorganisation. Towergate's IDR is currently 'B', with a Negative Outlook. Fitch continues to believe that the series of strategic measures taken by Towergate to rationalise and enhance its processes has merit and expects some cost-saving opportunities to materialise. However, there are inherent execution risks in implementing such a large transformation plan, which have been heightened by the recent resignation of the Chief Executive. The agency will continue to monitor how operational efficiencies are extracted and the extent to which profitability improves and leverage reduces in FY15. Fitch also notes that the speed of delivery of the transformation plan will be influenced by the time taken to appoint a new Chief Executive, which could slow the implementation of the planned strategy. It is also possible that a new Chief Executive may look to take the business in a different strategic direction which may affect the group's underlying credit metrics. Fitch would consider a downgrade of Towergate's IDR to 'B-' if benefits from the cost savings programme are lower than expected, if there is a lower contribution from acquisitions or further underlying earnings pressure, leading to: - Failure to reduce Fitch-calculated funds from operations (FFO) gross adjusted leverage below 6.75x by FY15 - Failure to improve FFO fixed charge cover above 1.5x by FY15 - Failure to generate positive FCF with a FCF margin close to 5% by FY15 Contact: Graham Coutts (Insurance) Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Ltd. 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Ishani Goonasekera (Leveraged Finance) Associate Director +44 20 3530 1509 Martyn Street (Insurance) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.