(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, June 09 (Fitch) Despite persistent economic
uncertainty and a lower
growth rate in the country, Fitch Ratings believes there is a
growing
possibility that Mexican medium-sized banks will make initial
public offerings
(IPOs) in the short and medium term. This would be the result of
the appetite of
some investors to selectively increase their exposure in
emerging countries, in
conjunction with the interest of Mexican mid-sized banks to
strengthen their
financial and competitive positions in the face of the broad
growth
opportunities that the local market offers, given the low
financial
intermediation in the country. The completion of these events
will largely
depend on the evolution of the operating environment and the
performance of the
mid-sized banks under the relatively challenging conditions
prevailing in
Mexico. Banco del Bajio's recent IPO is a clear example of the
possibilities
Fitch envisions.
Fitch notes that mid-sized banks, those with market shares of
between 0.5% and
2% of the total assets of the system, show an appetite for
strengthening the
size of their franchises and business profiles. These banks
usually grow faster
than the industry average. As of March 2017, their credit
portfolios have grown
at levels close to 18% YoY, compared to 12% for the total
system.
Although the mid-sized banks rated by Fitch still show adequate
capitalization
indicators (Fitch Core Capital to risk-weighted assets average
13.5% as of March
2017), Fitch believes that, with the current loan growth rate
and still moderate
internal capital generation, one of the main challenges for
these entities is to
avoid that its capital bases are substantially pressured and
approach the
minimum regulatory limits.
Given their track record, performance, and maturity, some
Mexican medium-sized
banks have contemplated the possibility of conducting an IPO.
Some of them have
an operating history of between 15 and 20 years. However, the
decision and
timing to access capital markets will depend on their assessment
of the
conditions in those markets in a global context. Investors'
growing interest in
political conditions and events may also play an important role
in the
possibility of new IPOs, especially in the run-up to the
presidential election
in Mexico set for June 2018.
Investor appetite for these types of entities has been
relatively proven through
access to local debt issues, and, selectively, access to capital
markets by some
medium-sized banks, and even certain NBFIs (non-bank financial
institutions).
Fitch believes that some of these banks still have the challenge
of
demonstrating consistent and attractive returns for investors.
For some others,
Fitch believes they are building or strengthening their scale,
franchise, or
business model, before assessing the possibility of accessing
the capital
markets.
The complex global environment in the last two years has reduced
investor
appetite in some emerging countries, specifically in those most
exposed to
commodity cycles. This could benefit investors' appetite for the
expected issues
of Mexican mid-sized banks, given the more diversified nature of
the Mexican
economy, and also the relatively limited supply of capital
investment
alternatives in the Mexican financial sector.
Mexican financial entities that have accessed capital markets in
recent years,
either with IPOs or additional offers, include Grupo Financiero
Banorte,
Santander Grupo Financiero, Grupo Financiero Inbursa, Banregio
Grupo Financiero,
Grupo Financiero Interacciones and even non-bank intermediaries
like Unifin, and
previously Credito Real and Financiera Independencia. In
addition to the
positive effects of the prior IPOs of these entities on their
capital adequacy,
Fitch believes that these also have positive effects on levels
of
institutionalization, transparency, and corporate practices.
Contacts:
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 81 8399 9156
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612,
Monterrey, N.L. Mexico
Veronica Chau
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9169
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
