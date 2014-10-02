(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/LONDON/SINGAPORE, October 01 (Fitch) India's recent
investor-friendly
changes to additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments may help the
banks to partly fill
the sector's large USD200bn Basel III capital needs, Fitch
Ratings says. But the
Indian bank AT1 market remains untested, and the new features
may introduce
retail investors to a riskier asset class.
The capital requirement also builds in expectations of a pick-up
in economic
growth, following the advent of a new government with a clear
electoral mandate
and focus on policy reforms. Banks are still the dominant credit
intermediaries
in India, and would therefore need to raise capital to support
the process of
economic recovery. We forecast real GDP to grow by 5.5% in 2015
and 6.5% in
2016.
Large private banks are potentially the best positioned to take
advantage of an
economic recovery, given their scale, lower funding costs and
higher capital
levels. They need only 15% of the Basel III capital
requirements, and could
better fulfil these needs because of stronger internal capital
generation and
access to equity capital. Public-sector banks would also benefit
from a cyclical
recovery, but to a lesser extent - in light of their high
exposure to
structurally weak sectors. State Bank of India and Bank of
Baroda are the best
placed among the state-owned banks.
State-owned banks, which represent close to 85% of the capital
gap and suffer
from weak valuations, would find the capital requirements more
challenging.
Asset-quality pressures and declining profitability have hurt
internal capital
generation, thus raising their dependence on state capital. We
believe AT1
securities would be likely to have to fill state-owned banks'
capital needs in
the near term - until improvement is evident in asset quality,
profits and their
ability to raise core capital.
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) amendments to Basel III
capital norms include
allowing AT1s to have a shorter maturity of up to five years, be
temporarily
written down at a pre-specified trigger point, and sold to
retail investors.
These features are more creditor-friendly, and would be likely
to draw investor
appetite for loss-absorbing capital instruments. But they may
introduce
moral-hazard risk, as the RBI may be forced to bail out retail
investors should
there be a need to impose losses.
The recent changes would probably lead the banks to switch to
the domestic
market for issuance of bank capital instruments, though its
ability to fulfil
the entire AT1 requirements is still uncertain. The banks would
most likely be
able to bridge near-term capital needs, but may need to
eventually tap overseas
markets. Simultaneously, banks will also need to raise core
equity, which
constitutes another 40% of the total capital requirement.
Early signs of asset-quality stability are emerging at some
large state-owned
banks, which should be boosted by a pick-up in economic growth.
We expect Indian
banks' stressed assets to peak by the financial year ending
March 2015, led
mainly by cyclical recovery. However, improvements will be slow
as it will take
time to resolve the large stock of problem loans, particularly
in the
infrastructure sector.
For more details on the sector, see "Indian Banks - Capital
Requirements are
Substantial; Stressed Assets to Decline after FY15", published
today on
www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
