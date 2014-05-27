(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, May 26 (Fitch) A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) committee report reviewing the country's bank board governance standards, released on 13 May, is part of a wider financial institution (FI) reform push by the central bank and a step forward in the process to strengthen corporate governance at India's banks, Fitch Ratings says. That said, implementation of the key recommendations will require changes in legislation, and there is much uncertainty over whether there is the political support necessary for its passage. Other recommendations that do not require legislation have a much higher likelihood of implementation, and will help strengthen corporate governance standards - particularly at the state-owned banks. The report addresses governance issues at both private and state-owned banks (PSUs), while the focus of the recommendations targets public sector financial institutions. The committee reviewing board governance has suggested measures to bring about a level playing field between public sector banks and private sector banks, as with an earlier RBI report concerning the creation of a new FI resolution regime (released on 2 May). Principal recommendations focus on eliminating various constraints on public sector banks as a result of their state control which have a bearing on the quality of their governance. These include explicitly advocating the reduction in state ownership to below 50%; repealing of the parliamentary acts through which public sector banks have been constituted as statutory bodies; the creation of a Bank Investment Company (BIC) to hold state equity stakes; and moving to a uniform bank licensing regime for all banks irrespective of ownership. In addition to these more fundamental changes, the report recommends the creation of a dedicated Bank Boards Bureau (BBB) made up of experienced, retired bankers, to select the board and management team for PSUs. It also suggests minimum tenures of five years for board chairmen and three years for executive directors, with the further addition of cooling periods for directors - five years to return to the same board, and two years to be appointed on any other board. The recommendations related to public sector banks are aimed directly at reducing government influence. By statute, the state is currently empowered to select the majority of bank boards (including independent directors), and is influential in lending directing for development and social objectives. This has resulted in the weaker asset quality of PSU banks versus their private sector counterparts. As we outlined in our Indian Banks Special Report on 30 September 2013, state-owned banks account for the bulk of stressed assets and have become increasingly reliant on government capital injections to ensure adequate capitalisation. Should the recommendation lead to a greater separation between the state and bank, it could necessitate a reassessment of our current assumptions on the propensity for extraordinary support for PSU banks. This has been an important factor underpinning the capitalisation of many PSUs, as this reassessment could have a potential impact on their Issuer Default Ratings (IDR). That said, the passage of the specific recommendations surrounding a reduction in state ownership would require significant political and legislative hurdles to be cleared, and therefore remains highly uncertain in the near term. 