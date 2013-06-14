A man deposits his money in a bank in the northern Indian city of Amritsar April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Yasir Iqbal/Files

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE (Fitch) - Fitch Ratings has revised 10 India-based financial institutions' outlook to stable from negative, while affirming their respective ratings, including their 'BBB-' Long-Term (Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs).

These include six government banks (including an international banking subsidiary of a government bank), two private banks and two wholly owned government institutions.

The affected banks are State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BOB), Bank of Baroda (New Zealand) Limited (BOBNZ), Canara Bank (Canara), IDBI Bank Ltd. (IDBI), ICICI Bank Ltd. (ICICI), Axis Bank (Axis), Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM), and Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO).

(The above statement was released by the rating agency)

(Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com)