(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 10 (Fitch) The fiscal and economic
targets included in
India's FY14/FY15 interim budget would be constructive for the
sovereign credit
if achieved, says Fitch Ratings. However, the government's
objectives of
returning growth to 7%-8% within three years and maintaining a
tight fiscal
consolidation path look ambitious.
Uncertainties and risks remain regarding implementation of key
policies
necessary to achieve both the growth and fiscal deficit targets.
Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley has maintained the previous government's
budget deficit
targets of 4.1%, 3.6% and 3.0% of GDP in FY15, FY16 and FY17,
respectively. This
compares with Fitch's deficit forecasts of 4.6%, 4.1% and 4.0%
over the same
period. Fitch is unsure how the government's target path can be
met without
further revenue-strengthening or expenditure-saving measures -
notably, the
current budget's specific tax measures actually reduce intake .
Mr Jaitley has stated that fiscal consolidation is to be led by
revenue,
highlighting the introduction of a new goods and services tax
(GST), crackdown
on the shadow economy, and higher tax revenues from stronger
economic growth.
However, there are implementation risks to these policies. The
GST will need
agreement at the state level, and it remains to be seen how the
new tax will
look after negotiations.
The budget divestment target of INR634.2bn looks ambitious
relative to figures
of about INR258bn in both FY13 and FY14. The FY14 divestment
undershot an
initial budgeted amount of INR558bn.
A further fiscal risk could lie in the government's pledge to
recapitalise
public sector (PSU) banks. The budget included an investment of
INR2.4trn (2% of
FY15 GDP) in PSU lenders between now and FY19. This is broadly
in line with
Fitch's own estimates, but it could be a source of fiscal
slippage over the
medium term if banks' balance sheets turn out to be in a worse
condition than
currently thought.
However, even some slippage relative to the government's
objectives for the
deficit and growth would not necessarily put negative pressure
on the ratings.
Public debt ratios are projected to drop out to FY17 even under
Fitch's more
cautious growth and fiscal projections.
The new government, as generally expected, placed an emphasis in
its first
budget on improving access for foreign capital and incentivising
investment.
Foreign investment caps in the defence and insurance sectors are
being raised to
49% from 26% while the urban construction sector is also being
opened to foreign
direct investment. The government also pledged to examine the
issue of
retroactive tax claims which had hurt foreign investor sentiment
under the
previous administration.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
India
here
