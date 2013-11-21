Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: India: Repurcussions from the
Emerging-Markets
Sell-offHONG KONG, November 20 (Fitch) The sharp depreciation of the
Indian rupee in
mid-2013 highlights India's difficult transition following an
extended period of
low growth, high inflation and a widening in the current account
deficit. Fitch
Ratings says in a report published today that the spillover
effects of a weaker
rupee have not significantly hurt India's creditworthiness, and
hence would not
trigger any rating action as this point.
The economy has not lost much momentum, with both agriculture
and exports
remaining resilient and providing a cushion. Fitch therefore
expects the economy
to recover with real GDP forecast to rise 4.8% and 5.8% in FY14
(financial year
ending March 2014) and FY15, respectively, compared with a 5.0%
rise in FY13.
The modest economic recovery, however, will continue to
undermine India's
banking sector, which is facing a combination of weakening asset
quality,
eroding profit and declining capital. Nonetheless, these factors
are likely to
have only a moderate effect on the banking sector's ability to
supply credit to
the economy.
Inflation has risen only moderately, despite higher import
prices stemming from
the weaker rupee. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also
signalled that it has
started to place a greater focus on capping CPI.
The current account deficit is narrowing, following measures to
curb gold
imports, a weaker exchange rate, and softer domestic demand.
Fitch forecasts the
current account deficit to decline to 3.1% of GDP in FY14
(versus 4.8% in FY13).
This fall, however, will not be enough to shield India from
further pressures
related to the eventual start of Fed tapering.
India's budget remains under pressure as the central
government's (CG) fiscal
deficit in the first six months of FY14 stood at 76% of the
full-year target.
The authorities have indicated that they are still committed to
lowering the
fiscal deficit to 4.8% of GDP (versus 4.9% in FY13). To achieve
this, the CG is
likely to clamp down heavily on expenditures in 2H FY14.
The ability to implement fiscal consolidation and continue with
the overall
economic adjustment process would support India's sovereign
credit ratings.
Fitch, however, acknowledges that the authorities' resolve to
implement both
tighter fiscal and monetary policies may be tested as the
general election,
which must be held by May 2014, approaches.
The report "India: Repercussions on India from the Emerging
Markets Sell-off" is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.
Contact:
Art Woo
Director
+852 2263 9925
Fitch Ratings
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.