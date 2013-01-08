TOKYO/MUMBAI Jan 8 Fitch Ratings reiterated on
Tuesday its "negative" outlook on India's sovereign credit
rating, citing concerns about slowing economic growth,
persistent inflationary pressures and an uncertain fiscal
outlook.
The comments from Fitch sovereign analyst Art Woo sent the
rupee lower, reinforcing worries that India is still at
risk of losing its investment-grade rating from the credit
agency.
Although Woo described India's fiscal and economic reforms
last year as a "step in the right direction," he also expressed
concern that the government would miss its fiscal deficit target
for the year, while saying the structural reform process was
"sluggish."
"The negative outlook reflects Fitch's concerns over
deterioration in India's economic and fiscal outlooks,
particularly a sharp slowdown in growth, persistent inflationary
pressures and weaker public finances," Woo said in a conference
call.
The Indian economy extended its long slump in the September
quarter, growing only 5.3 percent from a year earlier, below the
5.5 percent expansion seen in the three months to June, keeping
it on track for its worst year in a decade.
Woo called growth "a bit disappointing" at a time of
elevated wholesale price inflation, despite acknowledging signs
of stabilisation in the near-term for both indicators.
The Fitch analyst also expressed concern about India's
record current account deficit of 5.4 percent in the September
quarter.
Fitch and Standard and Poor's last year cut their ratings
outlooks for India to "negative", putting India in danger of
being the first of the BRICS grouping of fast-growing economies
to be downgraded to "junk" status.
Fitch and S&P also affirmed the country at BBB-, the lowest
investment grade rating. Moody's has a "stable" outlook on its
comparable Baa3 rating for India.
The government has since unveiled measures such as raising
fuel prices and further opening up the retail sectors for
foreign investment. The government is also aiming to keep its
fiscal deficit at 5.3 percent for the year ending in March.
"The fact that rating agencies are not getting overly
enthused by reform measures shows that they will wait for actual
improvement in macro data to change their stance," said Samiran
Chakrabarty, head of research at Standard Chartered Bank in
Mumbai.
The rupee fell as to as much as 55.38 per dollar after Woo's
comments, and were trading at 55.29/30 as of 0733 GMT, weaker
than its 55.23/24 close on Monday.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite in TOKYO and Rafael Nam in MUMBAI;
Editing by Kim Coghill)