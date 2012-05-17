A shopkeeper poses for a picture as he counts Indian currency notes at his shop in Jammu May 16, 2012. . REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

NEW DELHI India is trying to press for a ratings upgrade with officials at Fitch Ratings agency, who are in New Delhi to take stock of the economy, a government official said on Thursday.

"We pitched for an upgrade," a finance ministry official, told reporters after the meeting.

The Fitch visit came a day after the rupee tumbled to a record low against the dollar, as risk aversion in global markets added pressure on a currency already under fire from the country's weak current account and fiscal deficits.

In April, Standard & Poor's downgraded the outlook for India to negative from stable, citing poor fiscal health and deteriorating economic indicators.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams)