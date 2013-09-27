MUMBAI, Sept 27 Ratings agency Fitch said
non-performing loans at Indian banks are expected to peak as
late as March 2016, compared with its earlier estimate of the
middle of current fiscal year that started in April.
The initial expectation was for non-performing assets to
peak around now but this has been pushed back by recent
macroeconomic developments, Saswata Guha, director in the
Financial Institutions team at Fitch, said on a conference call.
Earlier this week, Fitch downgraded the viability ratings on
three state-run banks including Punjab National Bank
and Bank of Baroda citing concerns about a protracted
economic slowdown, high "stressed assets" and low capital.
