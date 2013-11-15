(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SYDNEY, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects demand
for passenger
vehicles in India to remain weak through the first half of 2014
because of high
interest rates and weak consumer sentiment.
The tepid demand has been evident in the October-November 2013
festive season,
which has so far bucked the trend of increased sales seen in
previous years.
Passenger vehicle sales fell by 7.1% y-o-y during the
January-October 2013
period, largely driven by the 10.5% drop in car sales. Although
utility vehicle
sales increased 7.6% during the same 10-month period, that was
due to strong
sales early in the year. Sales of diesel-powered utility
vehicles have been
declining in the past six months as the differential between
petrol and diesel
prices narrowed, excise duties in most segments increased, and
high interest
rates choked consumer borrowing. Utility vehicle sales have
fallen in spite of
launches of popular new models in the last 12-15 months.
The passenger car segment continues to face challenges from the
high cost of
ownership and slowing economy, which has resulted in poor
consumer sentiment,
especially in urban centres. This is reflected in the flat sales
registered by
the top two car manufacturers that account for about 70% of the
passenger car
market - Maruti Suzuki Limited and Hyundai Motors India Limited
- in the October
festive season. Fitch expects the challenging environment to
continue to hurt
sales in the near term, while rising competition and heavy
discounting may erode
manufacturers' profitability.
Sales of commercial vehicles shrank 13.5% y-o-y in
January-October 2013. Sales
volumes for medium and heavy commercial vehicles fell by 28.7%
y-o-y over the
10-month period and light commercial vehicles by 3.9%, with the
decrease
accelerating towards the end of the period. Fitch expects the
demand for light
commercial vehicles to remain weak through the first half of
2014 and improve
marginally thereafter. As a result, the agency expects the
earnings and
profitability of commercial vehicle manufacturers to be impacted
significantly.
While the weak commercial vehicle market and increasing
competition will impact
the standalone financial profile of Tata Motors Limited (BB/
Stable), the strong
performance of its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover PLC
(BB-/Stable), which makes
premium cars, will mitigate the impact.
Fitch believes that two-wheeler market will be the only segment
to register
marginally positive demand growth in the near term. Sales of two
wheelers
increased by 18% in September and October 2013. The recent
volume growth has
been driven by improving rural demand and stronger demand for
scooters in urban
centres. The good rains during the year are likely to result in
improved
agricultural productivity, which will drive growth in rural
demand for two
wheelers, although sales will likely increase at a slower pace.
