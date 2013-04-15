(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE/LONDON, April 14 (Fitch) Indian telcos plan to invest a significantly lower proportion of their revenues over the next two years than their Chinese, Indonesian and Philippine peers. Fitch Ratings believes this is due to the weaker balance sheets of the Indian operators, and raises the likelihood of capex needing to rise significantly over the medium term. India's growth in data traffic is likely to be significant, and will require infrastructure investment - similar to other developing Asian telco markets. The Indian, Chinese, Philippines and Indonesian markets are at about the same stage of data penetration. However, Indian telcos are indicating that capex will decline - while it will step up in the other three countries as operators will invest in data infrastructure and expand their 3G/long-term evolution (LTE) networks. For example, Chinese telcos have raised their 2013 capex forecasts by 12%-15%. The Indian telcos' combined 2013 capex guidance (USD5bn-6bn) represents just 17%-19% of industry revenue compared with 30% in China and Indonesia, and 20%-21% for the Philippines (USD55bn-60bn, USD4bn-5bn and USD1bn-1.5bn, respectively). Operators remain uncertain about the pace of take-up of data services in the Indian market, but we believe the principal reason for lower investment is higher balance-sheet leverage. Balance sheets have become stretched due to intense competition and large spectrum payments during 2010-2012. The average funds flow from operations-adjusted net leverage for large Indian telcos is around 3.0x-5.0x versus 1.5x for the Chinese and 1.0x-2.0x for the Philippine and major Indonesian telcos. Capex per subscriber for Indian telcos is also much lower (USD6/subscriber) than in China (over USD50/subscriber), Indonesia and the Philippines (both USD16/subscriber). Subscribers per MHz of spectrum per operator are about 10-15 million for Indian telcos compared with 5-6 million for Chinese, Philippine and Indonesian telcos, which also indicates that Indian telcos may need to invest more to decongest their network. Bharti Airtel Limited (BBB/Negative) has indicated lower capex of USD2.2bn-2.3bn in FY14 (to March 2014), of which USD500m-600m will be spent on its African operations. We believe that Bharti may have to raise investment in the medium term, which could put some pressure on free cash flow (FCF) generation. However, barring Indian regulatory-related payments, Fitch expects Bharti's annual FCF to be at least USD500m-700m, which will support its deleveraging efforts. Its FFO-adjusted net leverage is likely to improve to 2.6x-2.7x in 2013 (end-March 2012: 3.0x). Contact: Nitin Soni Associate Director +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Steve Durose Senior Director Head of APAC TMT Ratings +61 2 8256 0307 Matt Jamieson Head of APAC Research Corporate Ratings Group +61 2 8256 0366 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.