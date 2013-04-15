(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE/LONDON, April 14 (Fitch) Indian telcos plan to
invest a
significantly lower proportion of their revenues over the next
two years than
their Chinese, Indonesian and Philippine peers. Fitch Ratings
believes this is
due to the weaker balance sheets of the Indian operators, and
raises the
likelihood of capex needing to rise significantly over the
medium term. India's
growth in data traffic is likely to be significant, and will
require
infrastructure investment - similar to other developing Asian
telco markets.
The Indian, Chinese, Philippines and Indonesian markets are at
about the same
stage of data penetration. However, Indian telcos are indicating
that capex will
decline - while it will step up in the other three countries as
operators will
invest in data infrastructure and expand their 3G/long-term
evolution (LTE)
networks. For example, Chinese telcos have raised their 2013
capex forecasts by
12%-15%.
The Indian telcos' combined 2013 capex guidance (USD5bn-6bn)
represents just
17%-19% of industry revenue compared with 30% in China and
Indonesia, and
20%-21% for the Philippines (USD55bn-60bn, USD4bn-5bn and
USD1bn-1.5bn,
respectively).
Operators remain uncertain about the pace of take-up of data
services in the
Indian market, but we believe the principal reason for lower
investment is
higher balance-sheet leverage. Balance sheets have become
stretched due to
intense competition and large spectrum payments during
2010-2012. The average
funds flow from operations-adjusted net leverage for large
Indian telcos is
around 3.0x-5.0x versus 1.5x for the Chinese and 1.0x-2.0x for
the Philippine
and major Indonesian telcos.
Capex per subscriber for Indian telcos is also much lower
(USD6/subscriber) than
in China (over USD50/subscriber), Indonesia and the Philippines
(both
USD16/subscriber). Subscribers per MHz of spectrum per operator
are about 10-15
million for Indian telcos compared with 5-6 million for Chinese,
Philippine and
Indonesian telcos, which also indicates that Indian telcos may
need to invest
more to decongest their network.
Bharti Airtel Limited (BBB/Negative) has indicated lower capex
of USD2.2bn-2.3bn
in FY14 (to March 2014), of which USD500m-600m will be spent on
its African
operations. We believe that Bharti may have to raise investment
in the medium
term, which could put some pressure on free cash flow (FCF)
generation. However,
barring Indian regulatory-related payments, Fitch expects
Bharti's annual FCF to
be at least USD500m-700m, which will support its deleveraging
efforts. Its
FFO-adjusted net leverage is likely to improve to 2.6x-2.7x in
2013 (end-March
2012: 3.0x).
