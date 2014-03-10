JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host its
annual Indonesia
credit briefing on 13 March 2014.
The theme of this year's conference "Solid Progress or Election
Euphoria?"
reflects the political, social and economic challenges facing
Indonesia in an
election year against the backdrop of a recovering yet fragile
global economy,
as well as the potential positive and negative outcomes that
might have a
bearing on the continued progress of one of Asia's largest
economies.
Senior analysts from Fitch's Corporates and Financial
Institutions Ratings
Groups will review and discuss the credit implications of these
challenges for
their respective industries. World Bank Senior Economist Ashley
Taylor will also
provide a special presentation on Indonesia's economic outlook.
The speakers
will take questions from participants including government
officials, bankers,
issuers, investors and media. Members of the audience will also
have the
opportunity to participate in an interactive survey on several
topical issues.
The event will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Mega Kuningan,
Ballroom 2, 2nd Floor,
Jl. DR. Ide Anak Agung Gde Agung Kav. E1.1 No.1, Kawasan Mega
Kuningan, Jakarta,
between 8am to 1pm.
Attendance is complimentary but seating capacity is limited.
Market participants
and media representatives are advised to pre-register by
clicking on the
following link:For more information, market participants can contact the
following:
Benedicta Setyorini, Email:
benedicta.setyorini@fitchratings.com, Tel:
+62-21-2988 6800
Contacts:
Baradita Katoppo
Baradita.katoppo@fitchratings.com
+62-21 2988 6801
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.