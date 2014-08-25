(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says regulatory
barriers will
remain one of the key challenges for the expansion plans of
minimarkets,
convenience stores and hypermarkets in Indonesia, or so called
modern retailers.
Diverse local policies which vary from its 33 provinces and one
special
administrative region will continue to constrain the expansion
of modern
retailers.
New policies for the retail sector when President-elect Joko
Widodo assumes
office in October 2014 are another factor to consider, although
the agency does
not expect new reforms to favour traditional outlets such as wet
market or
street vendors over modern retailers. President Widodo, whose
campaign pledges
include social reforms such as improving infrastructure, rural
development and
narrowing the wealth gap, was known for extending assistance to
traditional
retailers as the former mayor of Solo, a major city in Central
Java. However,
Fitch believes the autonomy of local governmental policies -
coupled with
bureaucracy and complex regulations at the national level may
offset support -
if any materializes - from the central government.
The growth of the modern retail sector, including convenience
stores such as
7-Eleven, mini-marts like Alfamart and hyper-marts such as
Hypermart or
Carrefour, have outpaced that of traditional retailers over the
past five
years, yet their contribution to the entire retailing industry
is hardly
unchanged at only 20%.
Indonesia has the lowest modern retail penetration compared to
its closest
peers. With a penetration rate of 14%, it is far behind
Philippines at 25% or
Malaysia at 53%. This suggests a largely undeveloped market and
ample room for
expansion. Fitch expects the modern retail sector to continue
to grow in the
medium-term, supported by expansion opportunities outside
Greater Jakarta
("Jabodetabek") and second-tier cities.
Jabodetabek currently accommodates about 50% of the country's
total modern
retail outlets. Fitch expects this concentration to reduce
gradually as
retailers expand outside the region driven by high store density
and a
reduction in the release of new store permits particularly in
Jakarta.
The agency believes the modern retail sector's market share will
increase,
albeit slowly, as consumers become more accustomed to modern
retail formats.
Given Indonesia's high income disparity between regions, growth
will still be
driven by first- and second- tier cities over the medium-term.
Fitch rates two Indonesian retailers, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya
Tbk (Alfamart,
AA-(idn)/Stable) and PT Multipolar Tbk (Multipolar, B+/Stable).
Alfamart is
Indonesia's second largest small-format modern retail, with
8,557 stores by end
2013. While Multipolar owns 50.2% of PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk
(MPPA, unrated)
which operates the country's largest hypermarket ("Hypermart")
chain by number
of stores.
This commentary is a prelude to Fitch's Dashboard on the
Indonesian Retailing
Industry to be published in September 2014.
Contacts:
Erlin Salim
Associate Director
+6221 29886811
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 82560325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
