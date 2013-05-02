(Repeat for additional subscribers)

The latest press reports regarding a potential offer for Indonesian niche bank BTPN highlight the ongoing interest in the country's banking system due to its growth potential, Fitch Ratings says. But high prices and regulatory restrictions on bank ownership increase transaction risks for potential buyers.

We believe that overpayment in the absence of synergistic benefits could increase the risk of goodwill write-offs for the acquiring institutions. Several European banks took large write-downs on acquisitions made in the run-up to the financial and sovereign debt crises.

Two Japanese mega banks are rumoured to be interested in buying a stake in BTPN despite the lack of potential efficiency benefits and business model fit. It would be an expensive way of acquiring an Indonesian banking licence even though a deal would be relatively small for prospective foreign suitors - such as a Japanese mega bank.

We expect synergies resulting from acquisitions of Indonesian banks to be limited, particularly if a buyer does not gain control. Rules on bank ownership introduced last July limit holdings in local banks at 40%, although Bank Indonesia has discretion to lift this cap. This makes it tougher for buyers to gain control of an Indonesian bank. The central bank's pending decision on whether Singapore's DBS Group can take over Bank Danamon is likely to set a precedent for whether buyers can take an initial stake and then build up a majority holding.

Basel III has made the issue of control more important for banks looking to acquire in markets where ownership restrictions apply, such as Indonesia. An acquirer bank has to partially deduct 10%-50% holdings in financial institutions from its regulatory capital. Therefore, under the new rules minority holdings are potentially a very inefficient use of capital and some banks have already disposed of stakes where there is no clear prospect of gaining control.

Nevertheless, Indonesia remains an attractive banking system because of its low credit penetration, strong and resilient economic growth, and expanding middle class. Most major Indonesian banks are well capitalised and have sound loss-absorption capacities. The sub-investment-grade Viability Ratings of most local banks reflect some structural issues typical of high-growth markets and the operating environment risks.