The latest press reports regarding a potential offer for Indonesian niche bank BTPN
highlight the ongoing interest in the country's banking system due to its growth
potential, Fitch Ratings says. But high prices and regulatory restrictions on bank ownership
increase transaction risks for potential buyers.
We believe that overpayment in the absence of synergistic benefits could
increase the risk of goodwill write-offs for the acquiring institutions. Several
European banks took large write-downs on acquisitions made in the run-up to the
financial and sovereign debt crises.
Two Japanese mega banks are rumoured to be interested in buying a stake in BTPN
despite the lack of potential efficiency benefits and business model fit. It
would be an expensive way of acquiring an Indonesian banking licence even though
a deal would be relatively small for prospective foreign suitors - such as a
Japanese mega bank.
We expect synergies resulting from acquisitions of Indonesian banks to be
limited, particularly if a buyer does not gain control. Rules on bank ownership
introduced last July limit holdings in local banks at 40%, although Bank
Indonesia has discretion to lift this cap. This makes it tougher for buyers to
gain control of an Indonesian bank. The central bank's pending decision on
whether Singapore's DBS Group can take over Bank Danamon is likely to set a
precedent for whether buyers can take an initial stake and then build up a
majority holding.
Basel III has made the issue of control more important for banks looking to
acquire in markets where ownership restrictions apply, such as Indonesia. An
acquirer bank has to partially deduct 10%-50% holdings in financial institutions
from its regulatory capital. Therefore, under the new rules minority holdings
are potentially a very inefficient use of capital and some banks have already
disposed of stakes where there is no clear prospect of gaining control.
Nevertheless, Indonesia remains an attractive banking system because of its low
credit penetration, strong and resilient economic growth, and expanding middle
class. Most major Indonesian banks are well capitalised and have sound
loss-absorption capacities. The sub-investment-grade Viability Ratings of most
local banks reflect some structural issues typical of high-growth markets and
the operating environment risks.