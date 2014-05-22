(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
its rated
developers will have to rely heavily on presales in the second
half - which will
have to be exceptional - to meet their presales targets in 2014.
The developers'
generally low presales in the first quarter are not good
predictors of
performance for the full year because sales during the quarter
tend to be
slower, and this year the situation is exacerbated by the
presidential election
that will be completed in July 2014. Fitch expects sales to
remain muted until
after the election.
Nevertheless, developers have options to adjust their product
mixes to step up
presales. Upscale projects have posted slower sales growth so
far this year, in
line with Fitch's expectation, but residential products that are
aimed at the
middle class appear to be more resilient. According to data from
Bank Indonesia,
mortgages for smaller houses have increased at a faster pace
than that for
bigger houses since June 2013. As a result, despite stricter new
mortgage
regulations introduced in the middle of 2013, the central bank
reported fairly
stable growth in new mortgages during the same period.
Fitch observes its rated developers have also been diversifying
their product
mixes from upscale to mid-range types since last year. For
instance, PT Alam
Sutera Realty Tbk (ASRI; B+/Stable) has launched homes aimed at
the middle class
in its Ayodya apartments and landed houses in Pasar Kemis, while
PT Lippo
Karawaci Tbk (Lippo; BB-/A+(idn)/Stable) has launched the
Embarcadero apartment
project in Bintaro. These projects are located around Jakarta.
Fitch has assigned Stable Outlooks to the developers it rates,
despite an
expectation of lower presales in 2014, primarily based on their
sufficient
liquidity buffers, recurring income portfolio, and the
developers' ability to
scale back land acquisitions to conserve cash. Developers'
liquidity buffers
stem from a combination of well-laddered debt maturity profile
and historically
high profit margins.
Lippo targets about IDR6.8trn in marketing sales from core
businesses for 2014,
but has only achieved 13% of the target at end-March 2014. Lippo
plans to launch
three new projects or new phases of existing projects, mostly in
the second half
of 2014.
ASRI targets about IDR5trn in marketing sales for 2014, and has
only achieved
17% of the full-year target at end-March 2014. ASRI plans to
launch new phases
of existing developments in Alam Sutera and Pasar Kemis, as well
as office tower
projects in the Jakarta CBD in order to meet its full-year
presales goal.
Industrial property developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk
(B+/Stable)
targets about IDR1.2trn of marketing sales in 2014, and has only
achieved 16% of
this at end-March 2014. PT Modernland Realty Tbk (B/Stable)
targets about
IDR4.1trn in marketing sales for 2014, and has only achieved 11%
of the
full-year target at end-March 2014.
For more details see Fitch's earlier report "2014 Outlook:
Indonesia Residential
Property" dated 11 December 2013.
Contact:
Erlin Salim
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6811
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Nandini Vijayaraghavan
Director
+65 6796 7216
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2014 Outlook: Indonesia Residential Property
here
