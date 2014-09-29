(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Indonesian Banking System here JAKARTA, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the strengthened supervisory oversight on Indonesia's banks along with the resilient risk profiles of the major Indonesian banks puts the banking sector in a good position to cope with a challenging operating environment. Despite pressure on their profitability and asset quality in the past year, Indonesian large banks remained well capitalised, Fitch says in a new special report. There also have been efforts at some major banks to conserve capital through earnings retention, lower dividend pay-outs, lower loan growth targets and/or equity injections. This should offset pressure on capital from their continued loan growth. Several prudential regulatory initiatives have also been introduced, which have helped to contain risks. The Financial Services Authority has also set guidelines for banking industry credit growth of 13%-15% for 2014 and 18% for 2015 in anticipation of more challenging economic conditions. In Fitch's view, these will help counterbalance the potential threat from rapid credit growth over a sustained period. Fitch also believes that further consolidation in the Indonesian banking system, particularly among the large number of small banks, would improve the efficiency of the industry, although it might take some time. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Stefanus Yuniardhi Thio Associate Director +62 21 2988 6809 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Financial Institution DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Julita Wikana Director +62 21 2988 6808 Iwan Wisaksana Director +62 21 2988 6807 Ambreesh Srivastava Senior Director +65 67967218 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.