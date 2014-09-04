(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that it
expects the number of new modern retail stores in Indonesia to
increase at a
slower pace in the next 12 months due to high store density in
Greater Jakarta
(Jabodetabek) and retailers' slower expansion outside the
region.
Over the medium term, though, Fitch expects the modern retail
sector to continue
to expand, driven by the country's large and youthful population
and a growing
middle class.
The main obstacles to further penetration of modern retail in
Indonesia are the
country's poor infrastructure and government protection for
traditional
retailers.
