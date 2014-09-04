(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indonesian Retailing Dashboard 3Q14 here JAKARTA/SYDNEY, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects the number of new modern retail stores in Indonesia to increase at a slower pace in the next 12 months due to high store density in Greater Jakarta (Jabodetabek) and retailers' slower expansion outside the region. Over the medium term, though, Fitch expects the modern retail sector to continue to expand, driven by the country's large and youthful population and a growing middle class. The main obstacles to further penetration of modern retail in Indonesia are the country's poor infrastructure and government protection for traditional retailers. The dashboard-style report "Indonesian Retailing Dashboard 3Q14" is available at fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contacts: Erlin Salim Associate Director +6221 29886811 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 82560325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.