(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Indonesian
government's
decision to increase electricity tariffs for industrial use will
have limited
impact on the industrial companies that it rates. While the
tariff increases
will temporarily compress margins, companies will be able to
gradually pass
through the cost increases because of their strong market
positions. In
addition, electricity is not a major cost component for most of
Fitch's rated
industrial portfolio.
The government and the House of Representatives in January 2014
agreed to raise
electricity tariffs for industrial use from 1 May 2014. The
tariff increases
range from 40% to 65%, and will be implemented gradually every
two months from
May to November 2014. The government expects to save about
IDR8.9trn (USD774m)
in electricity subsidies once the higher tariffs are fully
implemented.
Among Fitch's rated industrial portfolio, industrial gas
supplier PT Aneka Gas
Industri (AGI; A-(idn)/ Stable) will be most impacted by the
tariff increase.
Overheads, primarily electricity, account for around 70% of
AGI's manufacturing
cost. Although AGI's sales contracts allow it to pass through
about 60% of its
total electricity cost increase to customers, AGI will still
need to absorb the
remaining 40% of the increase. Nevertheless, Fitch expects AGI's
improved
efficiency to partially offset the higher electricity cost and
allow the company
to post stable or slightly narrower margins in 2014.
The impact on manufacturers, such as PT Berlina Tbk (Berlina;
A-(idn)/Stable),
PT Japfa Comfeed Tbk (Japfa; BB-/A+(idn)/Stable), PT Fajar Surya
Wisesa (Fajar;
B+/A(idn)/Stable), will be more limited, since electricity cost
is not a major
component of their production costs. Berlina is a plastic
packaging
manufacturer, Japfa is an animal feed producer, and Fajar is a
paper packaging
manufacturer. As of end-2013, overhead costs accounted for about
20% or less of
total manufacturing costs for each of these companies. All three
also have
strong positions in their respective markets - similar to AGI -
and Fitch
believes this will enable them to gradually pass through the
increases to
end-customers.
The electricity tariff increase will likely have little impact
on palm oil
producers because most of the upstream producers run mills with
steam-powered
generators. Overhead costs account for less than 5% of overall
production costs
for companies such as PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology
Tbk
(AA(idn)/Stable), PT Ivo Mas Tunggal (AA(idn)/Stable), and PT
Sawit Mas
Sejahtera (AA(idn)/Stable). The three companies are subsidiaries
of Golden Agri
Resources Ltd.
The higher electricity tariffs will also apply to high-end
residences, shopping
malls, hotels, and government offices. For PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk
(Lippo,
BB-/A+(idn)/ Stable), a significant proportion of its recurring
income is
derived from shopping malls, hospitals and hotels. For its
shopping malls, Lippo
charges a significant portion of the utility costs to tenants,
while its market
leadership in the hospital segment will allow it to pass through
utility-cost
increases to patients. It will have less flexibility in its
hotel operations to
pass through cost increases because of intense competition.
However, the margin
compression from the hotel operation will not materially impair
Lippo's overall
profile because it is not a significant cash flow contributor.
Electricity cost is also not a major operating cost component
for rated
retailers, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk (Alfamart;
AA-(idn)/Stable) and PT
Multipolar Tbk (Multipolar; B+/Stable). Electricity typically
accounts for about
10% of total operating costs, which primarily consists of
employee costs. The
tariff hikes will slightly narrow margins, but Fitch believes
the steady sales
growth from new stores added in recent years will compensate for
higher costs
and allow both companies to maintain stable profitability.
Contact:
Erlin Salim
Associate Director
+6621 2988 6811
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Rufina Tam
Associate Director
+6221 2988 6813
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.