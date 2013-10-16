(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in a recently published report that it is possible for the rating of an infrastructure project under construction to exceed that of the contractor building it by up to two categories. Projects using established technology, where the base cost budget and schedule are appropriately sized and where there are multiple replacement contractors available are best placed to achieve this.

In addition, the level of credit enhancement available to the project company would need to be sufficient to cover replacement cost in the appropriate horizon.

The report provides further detail on how Fitch applies its "Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance" (dated 12 July 2012) when analysing construction risk and technical ramp up in project finance transactions.

Project complexity and scale varies significantly and provides the context against which the contractors, implementation plan and contractual arrangements will be assessed. High complexity or large scale projects can still achieve investment grade if these aspects are properly managed. However, projects using unproven technology are unlikely to achieve investment-grade ratings, unless associated completion and operation risks are assumed by investment-grade counterparties.

A suitably qualified contractor and a well-developed implementation plan with adequate budget and schedule can help to alleviate project complexity whereas an insufficient package can amplify risk.

Projects using established technology in predictable conditions and with sufficient time and cost budgets are more likely to be able to replace the construction contractor if required, for example, following contractor insolvency. In contrast, more specialised or challenging projects may be limited to a small number of replacement contractors, which is likely to prevent the debt rating from exceeding the contractor's rating.

Construction contracts that generally contain key provisions such as fully passing cost and schedule risk to the contractor support investment-grade ratings. Fitch will look for clear scope of works, performance milestones, a dispute resolution mechanism and credit enhancement in the form of funded budget contingency, payment retention, letters of credit or surety bonds.

Contractor liability levels are less important than liquidity and other credit enhancement (such as letters of credit or surety arrangements) in Fitch's analysis because recovery of claims from an insolvent contractor may be protracted and limited. However, low liability limits may suggest that the contractor has concerns about completion risk and will therefore draw additional scrutiny in the analytical process.

