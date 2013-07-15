(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
following initial
ratings to Universal Corporation (UVV):
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-';
--Convertible perpetual preferred stock 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
At March 31, 2013 UVV had approximately $500 million of total
debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
UVV is one of the leading suppliers within the leaf tobacco
industry with
substantial global market share and extensive geographic
diversity that helps
minimize its reliance on any one region. The company's
experienced local
management teams foster strategic alliances by working closely
with tobacco
manufacturers that UVV maintains long-term relationships with.
UVV also
coordinates with a large and highly diverse farmer and supplier
base to source
higher quality compliant leaf tobacco that meets its customers'
exacting blend
requirements. These factors have allowed UVV to be competitive
and carve out a
defensible niche, which is key to sustaining long-term
profitability.
UVV maintains a relatively solid financial profile underpinned
by sufficient
liquidity, lower leverage, manageable maturities, low capital
investment
requirements and cash generation that supports the operations.
The above factors
largely mitigate the operating, regulatory and financial risk
factors inherent
to the leaf tobacco industry.
UVV's operating results can be susceptible to volatility. The
company can have
material working capital fluctuations as a result of its
agricultural business,
which lead to a higher than average business risk for the
company. UVV extends
credit through substantial advances to farmers with contractual
agreements that
totaled $199 million as of March 31, 2013; this exposes the
company to bad debt
risk that will increase during periods of crop deterioration.
Numerous factors
can affect green leaf prices including global supply and demand
imbalances,
market conditions, production costs, competition and foreign
exchange movements.
UVV is also indirectly exposed to significant regulatory and
governmental
oversight within the tobacco industry that can negatively affect
cigarette
consumption and heighten the company's operational risk by
reducing demand for
leaf tobacco. The European Union recently moved one step closer
toward limiting
the use of certain cigarettes with the European Parliament's
vote to approve a
ban on menthol and other flavored cigarettes and increase the
awareness of
health warnings on packaging. Excise tax increases are another
tool that
lawmakers have frequently used to curtail smoking. However,
these regulatory
actions can also spur increases for illicit tobacco products
that can negatively
impact UVV's volumes.
Operating performance:
The tobacco industry expects a stable operating environment with
good demand
conditions in fiscal 2014, which Fitch views as reasonable.
Global demand should
grow modestly with growing demand in emerging markets offsetting
declines in
developed markets. UVV entered fiscal year 2014 with very low
uncommitted
inventories available for sale and fewer shipments of prior year
crop carrying
into the first fiscal quarter. Consequently volumes will decline
this fiscal
year. Crop sizes for flue-cured, burley and oriental tobaccos
are expected to
increase in fiscal year 2014 although the demand for certain
types of tobacco,
including higher quality flue-cured and burley leaf, may exceed
supply.
UVV's normal segment operating income and EBITDA is
approximately $200 million
and $240 million, respectively. The company has operated
substantially above
those levels during the past four years. EBITDA margins are
typically in the low
double digits, which Fitch believes constrain the ratings. Other
factors that
can affect UVV's cash flows include seasonality of operations,
weather events,
reduced demand in mature markets, timing of shipments to
customers, changes in
input costs (denominated in local currency) and tobacco leaf
prices (dollar
denominated). Fitch expects UVV will generate a more normal
operating income
level for FY 2014.
Liquidity, Maturities & Financial Covenants:
UVV's liquidity is sufficient given its cash, revolver
availability and free
cash flow. Liquidity is a key rating factor given the working
capital and input
advance requirements for its suppliers. UVV's committed
inventory levels which
are typically at least 80% of total inventory also provides
modest additional
support to UVV's liquidity position. As of March 31, 2013, cash
was $368 million
with the majority of the cash in the U.S. UVV has an undrawn
$450 million
five-year revolving credit facility which expires in November
2016 with
meaningful room under the covenants.
UVV maintains uncommitted, unsecured credit facilities to fund
working capital
needs in some countries where the company operates. Fitch views
uncommitted
lines as a weaker form of liquidity. At the end of the 1Q'13,
UVV had up to $412
million in uncommitted lines available of which $105 million was
outstanding.
UVV maintains its revolver and cash balances at a level to
provide full backstop
for the uncommitted bank lines. UVV's maturity schedule is
manageable with $211
million due in fiscal year 2014 including $200 million in
October 2013 and $116
million in fiscal year 2015.
Fitch expects free cash flow, which has averaged approximately
$90 million the
past four years, will decrease materially in fiscal 2014.
Several factors
affecting free cash generation include a substantial swing in
working capital
needs, reduced operating income due to lower volumes and
increased capital
spending following a below average investment during fiscal 2013
of $31 million.
UVV's common stock dividend was $46 million for the past year.
UVV has modestly
increased its dividend annually for over the past 40 years. This
does not
include the $15 million convertible perpetual preferred stock
dividend. Fitch
believes UVV's total dividend level constrains UVV's financial
flexibility when
the company experiences operating volatility and/or expansion of
working
capital. As such, future dividend increases that are not
supported by sustained
operating income increases or are outside of historical norms,
would be
concerning.
In November 2011, UVV announced a two year $100 million share
repurchase
program. UVV repurchased approximately $8.5 million shares
during fiscal year
2013. Fitch does not expect the company to engage in a material
level of share
repurchases during fiscal year 2014.
Credit metrics:
UVV's total leverage was 1.9x as of the end of its fiscal year
2013. Fitch's
hybrid security criteria treat the convertible preferred stock
as 100% equity.
This is due to the ability to defer dividends, a long-dated
effective maturity,
noncumulative coupon deferral and the lack of any coupon step-up
on the
preferred stock. Fitch expects leverage could increase during
fiscal year 2014
but will remain well within rating expectations, given the
expected modest to
moderate decline in EBITDA from fiscal 2013.
Similarly, Fitch expects FFO adjusted leverage will weaken
modestly from current
levels of 2.5x and interest coverage (EBITDA/interest expense)
of approximately
12x. However, Fitch views UVV's current credit metrics as solid
for the 'BBB-'
category particularly considering the relative volatility
overall in UVV's
operating performance year-to-year and the tobacco industry
business risk.
SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating action include:
--A period of significant crop deterioration in multiple regions
that adversely
affects cash generation;
--Sustained contraction with margins that could occur due to
numerous factors;
--Sustained leverage greater than 2.5x;
--Significant increase with the dividend;
--Loss of a key customer's business;
--Increased vertical integration by customers;
--Increased losses on supplier advances;
--Adverse changes in regulatory or operating environment that
affects leaf
tobacco demand.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively lead to
positive rating action include:
--Improvement in leverage to less than 1.5x driven by debt
reduction;
--Sustained margin increase to low teen range;
--Moderation of regulatory pressure on tobacco companies
worldwide;
--Increase in levels of global tobacco consumption;
--Sustained free cash generation with FCF to adjusted debt
closer to 10% on a
consistent basis;
--Increased diversity with customer base.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Dec. 13, 2012).
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
