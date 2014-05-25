(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published
report that the
overall strength of the Australian institutional framework
remains a major
positive credit factor for subnationals.
The positive factors of the framework focus on substantial
disclosure,
horizontal fiscal equalisation, transparency of information and
sophisticated
borrowing vehicles. Fitch considers this level of disclosure and
transparency to
be optimal and compares favourably with international peers.
Despite the Commonwealth government being under no obligation to
assist the
states in the event of financial difficulties, Fitch believes
that the
government is likely to provide extraordinary support to the
states.
States report a full accruals-based balance sheet, income
statement, cash flow,
along with multi year forecasts that set out revenue,
expenditure and debt
projections which are updated continuously. The reporting of
financials is in
line with IFRS, with all budgetary and financial information
being readily and
promptly available.
There is solid horizontal fiscal equalisation between the
stronger states and
those with weaker socio-economic profiles which benefit from
both a greater
share of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) distributions and
specific
Commonwealth grants.
Each state has a sophisticated borrowing vehicle that allows it
to benefit from
relatively inexpensive funding from capital markets and gain
economies of scale.
Specialised borrowing vehicles give the states, public sector
entities and some
local government's greater access to markets, financial
sophistication and
experience in debt-management practices.
The report also highlights some weaknesses including a vertical
fiscal
imbalance. The states have considerable responsibilities,
including the delivery
of healthcare and education. However, the states' ability to tax
is limited.
State taxes are low and inherently difficult to increase. About
45% of state
revenue comes from the Commonwealth through GST distributions
and specific
grants. States have limited ability to raise revenue to
compensate for
unexpected rises in expenditure.
The states also have large contingent liabilities as they
guarantee the treasury
vehicles in each individual state. This can include the debt of
public sector
entities (PSEs) and local governments, depending on the specific
state. The
treasury vehicles are active issuers in the local and
international capital
markets.
Finally, there is a lack of prudential regulation whereby the
Australian loan
council exists to coordinate borrowing between the Commonwealth
and the states,
but it has no power to limit debt. Control or borrowing levels
are determined
through capital market scrutiny rather than through established
Commonwealth
limits.
The special report, entitled 'Institutional Framework for
Australian
Subnationals' is one in a series of Fitch's reports examining
the institutional
frameworks for subnationals in various countries which are
available on the
agency's website at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria', dated 23 April
2014, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
