July 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
A proposal to pool flood risk among UK insurers will remove uncertainty from this market by
ensuring availability and increased pricing stability for customers while allowing insurers to
balance exposure to high-risk properties, Fitch Ratings says.
Risk pools of the type proposed by the UK government and the Association of
British Insurers have been successfully adopted in many other European
countries. The plan, known as Flood Re, means customers in high-risk areas will
not be forced to remain with their existing insurer, as happens under the
expiring deal that was first agreed with the government in 2003. This had
resulted in some insurers, which were covered by that agreement, holding a
disproportionate number of high flood-risk properties.
The most beneficial option for insurers' credit profiles would have been to
allow the current agreement to insure high flood-risk areas to expire, because
it would have provided greater flexibility in determining prices and risk
exposure. But we believe this was always politically unacceptable as it would
have resulted in insurance being unavailable, or prohibitively expensive, for
thousands of households. It could also have had unintended consequences, such as
a sharp drop in the value of affected properties.
The new risk-pool will be funded by a levy on insurers that is equivalent to the
cross-subsidy that lower-risk homeowners already pay to support insurance on
higher-risk properties. However, it will also limit insurers' potential exposure
because it won't cover catastrophic floods above a 1-in-200 year probability.
The exclusion of properties built since January 1 2009 should discourage
building on flood plains, which was a major factor in creating the insurance
problem in the first place.
There are still significant challenges in agreeing the detail of the scheme but
we believe there is a strong incentive for insurers to find a solution, as the
government's fall-back of direct regulation would be much more burdensome.
Regulation would force insurers to take a specific share of high-risk households
or face penalties. This would increase costs and limit insurers' freedom to
choose the market sectors they target and their ability to price appropriately
for risk.