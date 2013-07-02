July 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

A proposal to pool flood risk among UK insurers will remove uncertainty from this market by ensuring availability and increased pricing stability for customers while allowing insurers to balance exposure to high-risk properties, Fitch Ratings says.

Risk pools of the type proposed by the UK government and the Association of British Insurers have been successfully adopted in many other European countries. The plan, known as Flood Re, means customers in high-risk areas will not be forced to remain with their existing insurer, as happens under the expiring deal that was first agreed with the government in 2003. This had resulted in some insurers, which were covered by that agreement, holding a disproportionate number of high flood-risk properties.

The most beneficial option for insurers' credit profiles would have been to allow the current agreement to insure high flood-risk areas to expire, because it would have provided greater flexibility in determining prices and risk exposure. But we believe this was always politically unacceptable as it would have resulted in insurance being unavailable, or prohibitively expensive, for thousands of households. It could also have had unintended consequences, such as a sharp drop in the value of affected properties.

The new risk-pool will be funded by a levy on insurers that is equivalent to the cross-subsidy that lower-risk homeowners already pay to support insurance on higher-risk properties. However, it will also limit insurers' potential exposure because it won't cover catastrophic floods above a 1-in-200 year probability. The exclusion of properties built since January 1 2009 should discourage building on flood plains, which was a major factor in creating the insurance problem in the first place.

There are still significant challenges in agreeing the detail of the scheme but we believe there is a strong incentive for insurers to find a solution, as the government's fall-back of direct regulation would be much more burdensome. Regulation would force insurers to take a specific share of high-risk households or face penalties. This would increase costs and limit insurers' freedom to choose the market sectors they target and their ability to price appropriately for risk.