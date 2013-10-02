(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 02 (Fitch) Inter-dealer brokers (IDBs) face
significant
regulatory challenges with the potential for disruption in
established revenue
streams, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. However, there
are positive
opportunities for some industry players over the longer term.
Financial regulators in the U.S. and Europe have pushed for
greater
standardization of over-the-counter (OTC) derivative contracts,
supporting
electronic price discovery, trade execution and reporting, and
mandating central
counterparty (CCP) clearing to reduce systemic risk.
IDBs are facing tougher competitive challenges as much of their
core OTC
business migrates toward exchanges and CCP platforms. However,
Fitch believes
that larger IDBs that already have electronic trading
capabilities and liquidity
could ultimately benefit at the expense of smaller
less-capitalized IDBs.
Greater use of CCPs will mean that some less liquid products
will see increased
trading volumes and liquidity, albeit at lower
margins/commissions. Revenue
stability will depend on the ability of volume growth to
compensate for lower
fees.
Fitch recently downgraded three IDBs' ratings, partly reflecting
the proposed
regulatory changes. The changes could potentially shrink IDBs'
revenue bases due
to increased competition in trading OTC products, lower
margins/commissions for
electronic trading platforms relative to voice/hybrid platforms
and increased
costs related to trade reporting, compliance, capital and risk
management.
Fitch currently rates four interdealer brokers: ICAP plc
('BBB/F3', Outlook
Stable), Tullett Prebon plc ('BBB-', Outlook Stable), BGC
Partners Inc.
('BBB-/F3', Outlook Stable) and GFI Group Inc. ('BB/B', Outlook
Negative).
