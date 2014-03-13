(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 13 (Fitch) The direction of U.S. interest rates will be a key determinant in the earnings and revenue outlook for trust and processing banks, given the sensitivity these banks have to interest rate risks, according to a Fitch Ratings report. Trust banks' asset servicing and asset management fee revenue -- the largest revenue component -- improved over the past year primarily due to rising equity markets and on a lesser extent to some new business wins. However, this improvement continues to be offset by weaker market-based revenue. This includes net interest income, currently challenging in the low interest rate environment, as well as depressed foreign exchange trading and securities lending activities, both of which are currently hampered by weak market conditions. Given the high credit quality of the investment portfolio and the desire to minimize interest rate risk, duration of the securities portfolio has been in the two- to three-year range. Accordingly, the trust banks are very sensitive to higher rates on the short end of the yield curve for a meaningful increase in earnings. Credit ratings for trust and processing banks are among the highest in Fitch's global financial institutions portfolio. These companies benefit from business models with large barriers to entry due to size and scale. The sector's high fixed costs, sensitive customer relationships, and low margin costs create large economies of scale. This drives consolidation into a few large dominant players. The full report 'U.S. Trust and Processing Banks' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Trust and Processing Banks - An Industry Where Scale Matters here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.