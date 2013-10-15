(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 15 (Fitch) The rise in interest rates since May has had a significant impact on the value of securities reported on U.S. bank balance sheets, and smaller institutions appear to be taking somewhat bigger hits, according to Fitch. This suggests that large institutions did a better job in limiting bond portfolio losses by actively managing interest rate risk during the third quarter. Fed data on unrealized gains and losses (UGL) in U.S. banks' available-for-sale securities indicate that the relative positions of the largest 25 domestic banks improved relative to their smaller counterparts in the third quarter, particularly since interest rates retreated from recent highs after the Fed decided not to taper monetary stimulus in mid-September. We believe this may reflect the impact of more active and effective securities portfolio management by large banks in the third quarter, when interest rates were significantly more volatile. When calculating capital ratios under Basel III, large banks that fall under the "advanced approach" will be required to include changes in the value of securities holdings, period to period. Non-advanced approach banks, meanwhile, have the option to filter out UGL in calculating regulatory capital. However, Fitch notes that unrealized gains and losses will still impact tangible capital measures and will likely be incorporated into internal (and perhaps external) stress testing. Banks reported significant declines in the value of their portfolios as of the end of the second quarter, after interest rates began to move sharply higher in May. But the largest domestic banks reported much larger hits during that period. The largest 25 banks saw portfolio values decline by about 225 bps relative to capital between the end of the first and second quarters. At that time, smaller banks reported a comparable decline of only 90 bps. Through Sept. 25, Fed data indicated that the securities portfolios of large domestic banks had swung back into an unrealized gain position from an unrealized loss position in the prior week and through much of the third quarter. The $4 billion aggregate gain position for the large banks represented 0.37% of total capital. Small banks, on the other hand, still reported aggregate unrealized losses representing 0.85% of capital as of Sept. 25. Our analysis of data since 2010 indicates that smaller banks (as defined by H.8 data) have done a noticeably better job at keeping UGL volatility low during the extended period of steadily low interest rates. Large banks, during the same period, built up capital to the point where somewhat larger UGL swings during volatile rate periods (like those seen in second and third quarters) represent a significantly smaller share of total capital. Contact: Bain Rumohr, CFA Associate Director Financial Institutions +1-312-368-3153 Julie Solar Senior Director Financial Institutions +1-312-368-5472 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.