(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) European corporates issued a higher
proportion of
new bonds with a floating-rate coupon in the year to date than
for any full year
since 2007, according to research by Fitch Ratings. The
proportion of these
instruments rose to 15% of new issuance in H113, compared with
6%-9% over each
of the last five years, based on Bloomberg data.
As the interest rate cycle turns, following years of
historically low rates,
duration risk is an increasing concern for investors. This is
fuelling demand
for floating-rate notes (FRNs) among vanilla-debt investors who
are unable to
hedge their interest-rate exposure through the swap market. This
demand could
push the proportion of FRNs even higher in the next few years,
especially as the
current level is still well below the 24% average for the last
rate rise cycle
during 2004-2007, based on Dealogic data.
Corporate issuers also have the option to tap the bank loan
market for
floating-rate funding needs. But supply has become increasingly
scarce in some
sectors and regions due to the banks' need to boost capital
and/or shrink
risk-weighted assets. Issuers can easily turn any fixed
obligation into a
floating-rate exposure, and vice versa, using a swap. The choice
between fixed
or floating rates and between loans and bonds will therefore be
influenced by
factors such as repayment flexibility, covenants, security
pledges and the
degree of administration needed to satisfy bank lenders.
In H113, European companies issued EUR31bn of FRNs, compared to
around EUR176bn
of fixed-rate bonds. This represented a near tripling in terms
of absolute
volumes of FRNs compared with H112 and more than a doubling as a
proportion of
total new bonds. Automotive companies have been prominent
issuers of FRNs this
year, with examples including Daimler AG's EUR250m two year FRN
issued in April
(rated 'A-').
The growing investor clamour for FRNs from corporates is in line
with
initiatives by institutions such as AXA's EUR10bn direct lending
fund launched
in June as well as a rising trend for floating-rate issuance by
sovereigns and
supranationals.
These findings, as well as data on corporate issuance volumes
and ratings trends
across EMEA, are highlighted in the recent report "EMEA
Corporate Bonds: Rating
and Issuance Trends" available from www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
Credit Market Research
+44 20 3530 1060
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Michael Larsson
Associate Director
Credit Market Research
+44 20 3530 1260
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA Corporate Bonds: Rating and Issuance Trends
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.