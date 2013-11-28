(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Corporate Bonds: Rating and Issuance Trends here LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says corporate downgrades continued to outpace upgrades in 3Q13 but to a lesser extent than in previous quarters. The volume of bonds downgraded halved compared with 2Q13, with the downgrade-to-upgrade ratio dropping to 2.5:1 from 4.6:1 in 1H13. A rise in downgrades in the financial sector was insufficient to push the share of outstanding bonds affected (0.9%) beyond the year-to-date average. Recovering sentiment is helping to drive down yields and spreads to lower levels, providing appealing conditions for issuers to refinance and extend maturities in what may turn out to be a window of opportunity before the resumption of US debt ceiling negotiations in January and the possibility of US QE tapering in 1Q14. Issuers in the eurozone saw a rise in their share of overall downgrades in 3Q13 compared with the previous quarter, but the overall trend for the region has been one of stabilisation. Firms in the eurozone accounted for 74% of total downgrade volume in the year through September - a 16pp decline from 2012. The improvement was more pronounced for financials, declining to 38% from 63%. Total corporate bond issuance was down 26% in the year through October, compared with 10M12, driven by financials (negative 39%) as institutions cut back on covered bond issuance by 60% as part of on-going deleveraging efforts. The share of total issuance by financials declined to a new post crisis low of 57% - down 10pp from the 2012 level. Attractive market conditions were behind an October spike in senior unsecured issuance by financials, contrasting with an overall downward trend that has seen the lowest volume since the financial crisis. Firms have been boosting their issuance of floating rate notes (FRNs) as investors grow increasingly concerned about duration risk. Non-financials grew their share of FRNs to 16% in the year through October, compared to 6% in 2012. The trend is in line with overall investor interest to seek out floating-rate opportunities. In an effort to counter increasingly scarce yields, investors are accepting lower quality and longer duration bonds. In the European high-yield bond market, the eight-fold rise in payment-in-kind issuance in the year through October is part of this trend as is the growing industry and geographical diversity. More information is available in the report, 'EMEA Corporate Bonds: Rating and Issuance Trends', which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Michael Larsson Associate Director +44 20 3530 1260 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Monica Insoll Managing Director +44 20 3530 1060 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.