May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
European investors believe that the Cyprus bank resolution has increased the risk that
sovereigns will be less likely to support future bank bail-outs, according to a Fitch Ratings
investor survey conducted in April.
A clear majority of 80% of investors interpret the recent Cyprus bank
resolution, which involved the imposition of losses on uninsured depositors and
senior bondholders at the country's two largest banks, as some form of precedent
for other eurozone countries to bail-in senior bank creditors. However, there
was significant variance on how widely bail-in could be applied, highlighting
the political and practical complexity of imposing losses on senior creditors.
26% of investors believe the weakening of sovereign support for senior debt
affects banks in all eurozone countries. 53% believe it would be more narrowly
applied to those countries that need a bail-out, 40% of whom think it would only
affect banks in small eurozone states requiring a financial rescue. A fifth of
investors said they do not think Cyprus set a precedent and feel more sanguine
about bank support in other parts of the eurozone.
Investors focused on financial institutions see bail-in as more likely than the
wider group. In total, 89% of these specialists believe sovereign support has
been eroded and 43% see this applying widely across the whole eurozone compared
with 22% of the generalists. Only 11% of the experts did not think Cyprus set
any form of precedent.
The latest survey also shows how investors have reined in their early-year
optimism about the outlook for banks. Only 44% of respondents now expect
fundamental credit conditions for the sector to improve, down from 64% in our
poll three months ago. This was mirrored in the downturn in sentiment for
sovereigns.
The Q213 survey was conducted between 3 April and 7 May and represents the views
of managers of an estimated USD8.6 trillion of fixed-income assets. We will
publish the full survey results in mid-May.