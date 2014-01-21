Jan 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects most large, U.S. alternative asset managers (AAMs) will benefit from
the surge in IPO activity near the end of 2013, with firms reporting solid realized and
unrealized gains for their managed funds in the fourth quarter. The strong finish in 2013 capped
a year in which buoyant equity markets supported a strong exit environment for private
equity deals, which boosted AAM performance and supported issuer credit
profiles.
Among the higher profile IPO transactions in the quarter were Blackstonea€™s
successful IPOs of Hilton Hotels, Extended Stay and Chenier Energy.
Additionally, AMC Entertainment went public in December, which should generate
gains for Apollo, Carlyle and two other partners in the movie chain, which was
taken private in 2004.
Regardless of whether the company shares trade higher post-IPO, the IPO price
generally represents a meaningful write-up from carrying value for AAMs exiting
the investments.
Blackstone recently indicated that over a 10-year period, IPO write-ups from
carrying value have been in the 25%-30% range and can be even higher in a strong
market. For example, Blackstonea€™s IPO of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in April
2013 resulted in a 50% mark-up from the prior quartera€™s fair value. As a result,
we expect firms with strong IPO activity to book healthy gains in their funds
and increased incentive and investment income at the management company level.
Furthermore, AAMs generally sell only a small amount of their fundsa€™ ownership
in the initial sale and complete a variety of secondary sales in subsequent
years to fully exit, with the hope that the companya€™s valuation will increase
over time. Stronger equity markets in 2013 have supported unrealized
appreciation in holdings of now-publicly traded companies.
The pick-up in IPO transactions accelerated in the fourth quarter, driving up
the total number of IPOs for the year to 303, up 53% year on year. Total private
equity exits for alternative managers were $309.3 billion for all of 2013,
according to industry data tracker Preqin. This represented a 4.4% increase over
2012.
For the fourth quarter, 77 private equity exits were completed through IPOs, up
from 44 in the third quarter and 41 a year earlier. The value of exits via trade
sales and sales to general partners still tops going-public deals, but the share
of IPO exits continues to rise as equity markets have remained hot and investor
interest in IPOs has grown.
Early indications of fourth-quarter asset values also point to solid results.
Carlyle reported earlier this month that valuations for corporate private equity
investments were up strongly in the fourth quarter. Buyout fund values were up
by 9% sequentially in the quarter, while growth funds rose by 20%.
Market trends have been positive for exits, but AAMs have a significant amount
of capital to deploy when valuations are high and conditions are competitive.
According to Preqin, uncalled capital in buyout funds amounted to $413.9 billion
this month; up 16.8% from year-end 2012. We expect managers to demonstrate
restraint in the current environment and deploy capital at a measured pace in
order to sustain strong fund performance.
Fitch continues to focus on fund management fees as the primary source of income
and debt repayment for the AAMs. However, strong underlying fund performance
supports capital-raising efforts and the AAMs ability to generate management
fees in the future. Additionally, while incentive income can be volatile over
time, an AAMa€™s ability to generate performance fees does help to support the
relatively high credit ratings in the space.